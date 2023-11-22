Both teams come in off loses, as we continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Red Wings prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Both teams come in off losses, as the New Jersey Devils face the Detroit Red Wings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Red Wings prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The New Jersey Devils come into the game sitting at 8-7-1 on the year. They have struggled as of late, losing four of their last five games. Last time out they faced the New York Rangers. In that game, Artemi Panarin scored to open the game, but Jack Hughes answered right back less than a minute later. The first period would then end with a 2-2 tie. After no goals in the second period, the Devils took a 3-2 lead in the third period, but the Rangers would score three straight to end the game and win 5-3.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings are coming into the game sitting at 8-6-3 on the year. The Red Wings have struggled as of late as well, losing four of their last five. Last time out, they faced the Maple Leafs. The two teams were scoreless in the first period, and the Red Wings scored twice in the second period. That gave them a 2-0 lead going into the third. The Maple Leafs would score in the third period and then tied the game at the 13:03 mark of the third period. Less than a minute and a half later, the Maple Leafs would take the leaf and would hold on to it to win 3-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Red Wings Odds

New Jersey Devils: -162

Detroit Red Wings: +134

Over: 6.5 (-140)

Under: 6.5 (+114)

How to Watch Devils vs. Red Wings

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Devils Will Win

The Devils sit sixth in the NHL in goals this year, scoring 3.69 goals per game this year. They have been led by Jesper Bratt this year. He is second on the team in goals, second on the team in assists, but first on the team in points this year. Bratt comes into the game with 23 points, via eight goals and 15 assists on the year. He has been great on the power play as well, with four goals and 12 assists when man-up this year. Meanwhile, Jack Hughes has missed some games, but still sits first on the team in assists, and second in points. He has six goals this year and 16 assists, with 22 points this year. He has also been solid on the power play, coming in with three goals and three assists on the power play this year.

Tyler Toffoli sits with the team lead in goals this year, as he has nine of them. With his seven assists, he sits third on the team in points this year with 16 of them. This year on the power play, he has three goals and four assists this year. Meanwhile, the Devils get a lot of help from the blue line in the form of Dougie Hamilton. He is fourth on the team in points this year. Hamilton has five goals and nine assists on the season to give him 12 points. He is tied for the team lead in goals on the power play this year, having four of them while also having four assists.

On the power play, the Devils are the best in the NHL. They have converted 39.0 percent of their chances this year, with 23 power plan goals on the year. Meanwhile, the Devils are 22nd on the penalty kill this year. They are killing 77.2 percent of their man-down chances this year.

The Devils are expected Vitek Vancek in goal today. He is 7-4-0 on the year with a 3.38 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. Last time out was not his best performance. He allowed four goals on 34 shots. that is good for a .882 save percentage as he took the loss.

Why The Red Wings Will Win

The Red Wings have been led this year by Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin. The combo leads a team that is currently ranked sixth in the NHL in goals per game, scoring 3.59 goals per game this year. DeBrincat comes in as the leading goal scorer. He has 11 goals this year, with three on the power play. He also has six assists on the year to give him 17 points. That is tied for the team lead with Larkin. Larkin comes into the game with five goals and 12 assists. His 12 assists lead the team, as does his eight assists on the power play.

Sitting second in goals on the team is Lucan Raymond. He has seven goals this year, while also giving six assists to have him sit tied for third on the team in points with 13. Meanwhile, J.T. Compher is tied with him having three goals and 10 assists this year.

The Red Wings also have two offensive presence from the blue line. Shayne Gostisbehere comes into the game with four goals and eight assists on the year. He has two goals and six assists on the power play. Mortiz Seider comes in with a goal and ten assists on the year to give him 11 points. Six of his assists have come on the power play.

The Red Wings power play ranks 13th in the NHL this year, converting 20.0 percent of their chances on the year. They also six 16 on the penalty kill with a 78.8 percent kill rate.

The Red Wings will be sending Alex Lyon to the goal in this game. He has started just one game this year against the Toronto Maple Leafs. In that game, he gave up three goals and 29 shots, good for a .897 save percentage. It also was good for the loss in that game.

Final Devils-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Both teams come into this game struggling overall. They have both lost four of five, and both have struggled on offense. There are two major differences between the teams in this one. The power play for the Devils is much better and will score in this game. Second, the goaltending situation is better for the Devils as well. Until Lyon can show he can play well consistently, it is hard to back him. Take the Devils in this one.

Final Devils-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Devils ML (-162)