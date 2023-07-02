You don't want to spend money to purchase new cosmetics? We've got this Diablo 4 Red Dust Farming Guide for you for your cosmetics needs.

Where to find Red Dust: Farming Guide

Unlike the other currencies in Diablo 4, you cannot acquire this one directly. Instead, Red Dust can only be obtained by conversion from Seeds of Hatred. And these Seeds of Hatred also can't be obtained through usual means. These can only be obtained by risking your tail in Fields of Hatred, the game's PvP areas. Thankfully, you don't need to finish the main campaign first before you gain access to these areas. Instead, you can just waltz into these locations after you find them, which are areas on the map tinged with red, instead of the usual grey.

Thankfully, if you're PvP averse, you can still earn Seeds of Hatred without killing other players. For example, as long as you're in the Fields of Hatred, monsters and demons you slay could drop Seeds of Hatred. You can also collect Seeds of Hatred as a reward for completing objectives and events found exclusively in these areas. However, the most efficient way to collect Seeds of Hatred by far is through PvP, which you enable by using the Emotes Wheel and marking yourself for blood. Once you are Bloodmarked, you will be able to damage and be damaged by other Bloodmarked and non-Bloodmarked players.

You will then have to locate the Altars of Extraction found in these areas, which is where you convert the Seeds of Hatred into Red Dust. Note that carrying around Seeds of Hatred is not recommended, as you can lose them if you die or if you leave the Fields of Hatred with them in your inventory. So, it is advisable to immediately convert your Seeds of Hatred into Red Dust the very next opportunity you could.

What Red Dust is used for

Red Dust is a special currency in Diablo 4 that you can use only on merchants that can only be found in Fields of Hatred. These are:

Cursed Scroll Vendor – A merchant that sells Cursed Scrolls – items that players can consume to give them various effects, or to have them teleport to random locations (Cursed Scroll of Chaos).

Unsavory Oddities Vendor – A merchant that works similar to the Purveyor of Curiosities – give them your Red Dust and they'll give you equipment of random rarity.

Odds and Ends Vendor – This merchant sells different cosmetic items that you can purchase without spending real-life money.

Unconventional Steed Armor Vendor – The Unconventional Steed Armor Vendor sells horse cosmetics and a unique horse mount without requiring real-life money from the player. Note that you should have completed Donan's Favor Priority Quest first before you can purchase anything from this merchant.

