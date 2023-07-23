The first season of Diablo 4 is finally here, and while many of you might be excited about the new mechanics and story beats coming your way through the Season of the Malignant, let's take a short look at what's in store for you in terms of rewards this season. Here are all of the Diablo 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Rewards and a short review on whether or not it's worth spending money on.
Diablo 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Rewards
Diablo 4 Season 1 Battle Pass unlocked on July 20, 2023, and will run for exactly 90 days, ending on October 17, 2023. The release date for Season 2 is not yet announced.
|Tier
|Free Reward
|Premium Reward
|1
|Mount – Warded Mustang
Mount Armor – Coldiron Barding
|2
|Cosmetic Chest Armor (All Classes) – Artisan's Tunic
|3
|Cosmetic Focus (Sorcerer) – Coldiron Vessel
|4
|Mount Trophy (All Classes) – Heartglow Lantern
|5
|Cosmetic Sword (Barbarian, Rogue, Necromancer) – Balanced Sword
|6
|Emote (Barbarian) – Strength Test
|7
|Cosmetic Axe (Barbarian, Druid) – Coldiron Sagaris
|8
|1 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 40)
|9
|Cosmetic Shield (Necromancer) – Coldiron Aegis
|10
|Cosmetic Chest Armor (All Classes) – Coldiron Carapace
|11
|Cosmetic Dagger (Sorcerer, Rogue, Necromancer) – Coldiron Jambiya
|12
|Cosmetic Pants (All Classes) – Artisan's Knickers
|13
|Player Title – Lurking
|14
|60 x Platinum
|15
|Cosmetic Axe (Barbarian, Druid) – Balanced Axe
|16
|Player Title – Survivor
|17
|Emote (Druid) – Watch Those Fingers!
|18
|1 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 53)
|19
|Cosmetic Scythe (Necromancer) – Coldiron Shear
|20
|Cosmetic Pants (All Classes) – Coldiron Gait
|21
|Cosmetic Totem (Druid) – Coldiron Lamina
|22
|1 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 56)
|23
|Cosmetic Boots (All Classes) – Artisan's Boot
|24
|60 x Platinum
|25
|Cosmetic Dagger (Sorcerer, Rogue, Necromancer) – Balanced Dagger
|26
|Cosmetic Two-Handed Axe (Barbarian, Druid) – Coldiron Headsman
|27
|Mount Trophy (All Classes) – Karamat's Bane
|28
|1 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 62)
|29
|Emote (Necromancer) – Cage Puppetry
|30
|Cosmetic Gloves (All Classes) – Coldiron Gages
|31
|Cosmetic Bow (Rogue) – Coldiron Recurve
|32
|1 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 66)
|33
|Cosmetic Boots (All Classes) – Coldiron Stalkers
|34
|60 x Platinum
|35
|Cosmetic Mace (Barbarian, Druid) – Balanced Mace
|36
|Cosmetic Gloves (All Classes) – Artisan's Bracers
|37
|Emote (Rogue) – Dagger Tap
|38
|1 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 71)
|39
|Cosmetic Two-Handed Sword (Barbarian, Necromancer) – Coldiron Bastard Sword
|40
|Cosmetic Helm (All Classes) – Coldiron Mask
|41
|Emote (Sorcerer) – Thoughtful Examination
|42
|Cosmetic Wand (Sorcerer, Necromancer) – Balanced Wand
|43
|60 x Platinum
|44
|Emote (Barbarian) – I Will End You!
|45
|Mount Trophy (All Classes) – Banner of the Malignant
|46
|60 x Platinum
|47
|Mount Trophy (All Classes) – Talisman of the Cage
|48
|2 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 78)
|49
|Player Title – Eldritch
|50
|Cosmetic Glvoes (All Classes) – Awoken Coldiron Cages
|51
|Cosmetic Sword (Barbarian, Rogue, Necromancer) – Coldiron Estoc
|52
|1 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 80)
|53
|Emote (Druid) – You Will Die!
|54
|60 x Platinum
|55
|Mount Trophy (All Classes) – Malignant Censer
|56
|60 x Platinum
|57
|Cosmetic Staff (Sorcerer) – Gilded Coldiron Pillar
|58
|1 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 82)
|59
|Player Title – Malignant
|60
|Cosmetic Boots (All Classes) – Awoken Coldiron Stalkers
|61
|Cosmetic Focus (Necromancer) – Coldiron Simulacra
|62
|1 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 86)
|63
|Player Title – Worm
|64
|60 x Platinum
|65
|Mount Trophy (All Classes) – Heartglow Brazier
|66
|Cosmetic Staff (Druid) – Gilded Coldiron Crozier
|67
|60 x Platinum
|68
|2 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 89)
|69
|Emote (Necromancer) – I Will Rip Your Soul Apart!
|70
|Cosmetic Pants (All Classes) – Awoken Coldiron Gait
|71
|Cosmetic Two-Handed Mace (Barbarian, Druid) – Coldiron Maul
|72
|1 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 90)
|73
|Emote (All Classes) – Hero Overwhelmed
|74
|60 x Platinum
|75
|Cosmetic Helm (All Classes) – Artisan's Headwrap
|76
|Cosmetic Two-Handed Scythe (Necromancer) – Gilded Coldiron Guillotine
|77
|1 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 93)
|78
|Player Title – Monster
|79
|Emote (Rogue) – Die!
|80
|Cosmetic Chest Armor (All Classes) – Awoken Coldiron Hauberk
|81
|Cosmetic Mace (Barbarian, Druid) – Coldiron Cudgel
|82
|2 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 97)
|83
|Cosmetic Crossbow (Rogue) – Gilded Coldiron Arbalest
|84
|66 x Platinum
|85
|Cosmetic Want (Sorcerer, Necromancer) – Coldiron Rod
|86
|Emote (Sorcerer) – Prepare For Oblivion!
|87
|Cosmetic Polearm (Barbarian) – Gilded Coldiron Poleaxe
|88
|3 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 100)
|89
|Cosmetic Helm (All classes) – Awoken Coldiron Mask
|90
|Mount Armor (All Classes) – Awoken Coldiron Barding
Mount (All Classes) – Awoken Warded Mustang
Diablo 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Review
The Battle Pass is honestly underwhelming, with many cosmetics occupying the same slots. Later-tier rewards quickly overtake the earlier ones and make older and even later free rewards obsolete. Hence, most of the 27 free levels are invariably useless for anyone who purchases the premium version. What only really matters for this Battle Pass in terms of seasonal content are the Smoldering Ashes, which are all available on the free battle pass. The cosmetics' values themselves are dependent on your own personal taste. Probably the worst case for the Battle Pass is its economic value – in true Blizzard fashion, you cannot earn your way to another seasonal premium battle pass by completing this season's battle pass – with only 666 Platinum, you'll still be 334 Platinum short for the next Premium Battle Pass for the next season. Do remember that a new Premium Battle Pass will cost you about $10 next season.
If you don't think the Premium Battle Pass is worth it and you purchased either the Deluxe or the Ultimate Edition of the game, you can pass on activating the Premium Battle Pass and save it for the next one. Do note that multiple seasonal characters do not contribute to the same battle pass progression.
