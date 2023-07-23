The first season of Diablo 4 is finally here, and while many of you might be excited about the new mechanics and story beats coming your way through the Season of the Malignant, let's take a short look at what's in store for you in terms of rewards this season. Here are all of the Diablo 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Rewards and a short review on whether or not it's worth spending money on.

Diablo 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Rewards

Diablo 4 Season 1 Battle Pass unlocked on July 20, 2023, and will run for exactly 90 days, ending on October 17, 2023. The release date for Season 2 is not yet announced.

TierFree RewardPremium Reward
1Mount – Warded Mustang
Mount Armor – Coldiron Barding
2Cosmetic Chest Armor (All Classes) – Artisan's Tunic
3Cosmetic Focus (Sorcerer) – Coldiron Vessel
4Mount Trophy (All Classes) – Heartglow Lantern
5Cosmetic Sword (Barbarian, Rogue, Necromancer) – Balanced Sword
6Emote (Barbarian) – Strength Test
7Cosmetic Axe (Barbarian, Druid) – Coldiron Sagaris
81  x Smoldering Ashes (Level 40)
9Cosmetic Shield (Necromancer) – Coldiron Aegis
10Cosmetic Chest Armor (All Classes) – Coldiron Carapace
11Cosmetic Dagger (Sorcerer, Rogue, Necromancer) – Coldiron Jambiya
12Cosmetic Pants (All Classes) – Artisan's Knickers
13Player Title – Lurking
1460 x Platinum
15Cosmetic Axe (Barbarian, Druid) – Balanced Axe
16Player Title – Survivor
17Emote (Druid) – Watch Those Fingers!
181 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 53)
19Cosmetic Scythe (Necromancer) – Coldiron Shear
20Cosmetic Pants (All Classes) – Coldiron Gait
21Cosmetic Totem (Druid) – Coldiron Lamina
221 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 56)
23Cosmetic Boots (All Classes) – Artisan's Boot
2460 x Platinum
25Cosmetic Dagger (Sorcerer, Rogue, Necromancer) – Balanced Dagger
26Cosmetic Two-Handed Axe (Barbarian, Druid) – Coldiron Headsman
27Mount Trophy (All Classes) – Karamat's Bane
281 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 62)
29Emote (Necromancer) – Cage Puppetry
30Cosmetic Gloves (All Classes) – Coldiron Gages
31Cosmetic Bow (Rogue) – Coldiron Recurve
321 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 66)
33Cosmetic Boots (All Classes) – Coldiron Stalkers
3460 x Platinum
35Cosmetic Mace (Barbarian, Druid) – Balanced Mace
36Cosmetic Gloves (All Classes) – Artisan's Bracers
37Emote (Rogue) – Dagger Tap
381 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 71)
39Cosmetic Two-Handed Sword (Barbarian, Necromancer) – Coldiron Bastard Sword
40Cosmetic Helm (All Classes) – Coldiron Mask
41Emote (Sorcerer) – Thoughtful Examination
42Cosmetic Wand (Sorcerer, Necromancer) – Balanced Wand
4360 x Platinum
44Emote (Barbarian) – I Will End You!
45Mount Trophy (All Classes) – Banner of the Malignant
4660 x Platinum
47Mount Trophy (All Classes) – Talisman of the Cage
482 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 78)
49Player Title – Eldritch
50Cosmetic Glvoes (All Classes) – Awoken Coldiron Cages
51Cosmetic Sword (Barbarian, Rogue, Necromancer) – Coldiron Estoc
521 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 80)
53Emote (Druid) – You Will Die!
5460 x Platinum
55Mount Trophy (All Classes) – Malignant Censer
5660 x Platinum
57Cosmetic Staff (Sorcerer) – Gilded Coldiron Pillar
581 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 82)
59Player Title – Malignant
60Cosmetic Boots (All Classes) – Awoken Coldiron Stalkers
61Cosmetic Focus (Necromancer) – Coldiron Simulacra
621 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 86)
63Player Title – Worm
6460 x Platinum
65Mount Trophy (All Classes) – Heartglow Brazier
66Cosmetic Staff (Druid) – Gilded Coldiron Crozier
6760 x Platinum
682 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 89)
69Emote (Necromancer) – I Will Rip Your Soul Apart!
70Cosmetic Pants (All Classes) – Awoken Coldiron Gait
71Cosmetic Two-Handed Mace (Barbarian, Druid) – Coldiron Maul
721 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 90)
73Emote (All Classes) – Hero Overwhelmed
7460 x Platinum
75Cosmetic Helm (All Classes) – Artisan's Headwrap
76Cosmetic Two-Handed Scythe (Necromancer) – Gilded Coldiron Guillotine
771 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 93)
78Player Title – Monster
79Emote (Rogue) – Die!
80Cosmetic Chest Armor (All Classes) – Awoken Coldiron Hauberk
81Cosmetic Mace (Barbarian, Druid) – Coldiron Cudgel
822 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 97)
83Cosmetic Crossbow (Rogue) – Gilded Coldiron Arbalest
8466 x Platinum
85Cosmetic Want (Sorcerer, Necromancer) – Coldiron Rod
86Emote (Sorcerer) – Prepare For Oblivion!
87Cosmetic Polearm (Barbarian) – Gilded Coldiron Poleaxe
883 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 100)
89Cosmetic Helm (All classes) – Awoken Coldiron Mask
90Mount Armor (All Classes) – Awoken Coldiron Barding
Mount (All Classes) – Awoken Warded Mustang
Diablo 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Review

The Battle Pass is honestly underwhelming, with many cosmetics occupying the same slots. Later-tier rewards quickly overtake the earlier ones and make older and even later free rewards obsolete. Hence, most of the 27 free levels are invariably useless for anyone who purchases the premium version. What only really matters for this Battle Pass in terms of seasonal content are the Smoldering Ashes, which are all available on the free battle pass. The cosmetics' values themselves are dependent on your own personal taste. Probably the worst case for the Battle Pass is its economic value – in true Blizzard fashion, you cannot earn your way to another seasonal premium battle pass by completing this season's battle pass – with only 666 Platinum, you'll still be 334 Platinum short for the next Premium Battle Pass for the next season. Do remember that a new Premium Battle Pass will cost you about $10 next season.

If you don't think the Premium Battle Pass is worth it and you purchased either the Deluxe or the Ultimate Edition of the game, you can pass on activating the Premium Battle Pass and save it for the next one. Do note that multiple seasonal characters do not contribute to the same battle pass progression.

