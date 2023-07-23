The first season of Diablo 4 is finally here, and while many of you might be excited about the new mechanics and story beats coming your way through the Season of the Malignant, let's take a short look at what's in store for you in terms of rewards this season. Here are all of the Diablo 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Rewards and a short review on whether or not it's worth spending money on.

Diablo 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Rewards

Diablo 4 Season 1 Battle Pass unlocked on July 20, 2023, and will run for exactly 90 days, ending on October 17, 2023. The release date for Season 2 is not yet announced.

Tier Free Reward Premium Reward 1 Mount – Warded Mustang

Mount Armor – Coldiron Barding 2 Cosmetic Chest Armor (All Classes) – Artisan's Tunic 3 Cosmetic Focus (Sorcerer) – Coldiron Vessel 4 Mount Trophy (All Classes) – Heartglow Lantern 5 Cosmetic Sword (Barbarian, Rogue, Necromancer) – Balanced Sword 6 Emote (Barbarian) – Strength Test 7 Cosmetic Axe (Barbarian, Druid) – Coldiron Sagaris 8 1 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 40) 9 Cosmetic Shield (Necromancer) – Coldiron Aegis 10 Cosmetic Chest Armor (All Classes) – Coldiron Carapace 11 Cosmetic Dagger (Sorcerer, Rogue, Necromancer) – Coldiron Jambiya 12 Cosmetic Pants (All Classes) – Artisan's Knickers 13 Player Title – Lurking 14 60 x Platinum 15 Cosmetic Axe (Barbarian, Druid) – Balanced Axe 16 Player Title – Survivor 17 Emote (Druid) – Watch Those Fingers! 18 1 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 53) 19 Cosmetic Scythe (Necromancer) – Coldiron Shear 20 Cosmetic Pants (All Classes) – Coldiron Gait 21 Cosmetic Totem (Druid) – Coldiron Lamina 22 1 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 56) 23 Cosmetic Boots (All Classes) – Artisan's Boot 24 60 x Platinum 25 Cosmetic Dagger (Sorcerer, Rogue, Necromancer) – Balanced Dagger 26 Cosmetic Two-Handed Axe (Barbarian, Druid) – Coldiron Headsman 27 Mount Trophy (All Classes) – Karamat's Bane 28 1 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 62) 29 Emote (Necromancer) – Cage Puppetry 30 Cosmetic Gloves (All Classes) – Coldiron Gages 31 Cosmetic Bow (Rogue) – Coldiron Recurve 32 1 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 66) 33 Cosmetic Boots (All Classes) – Coldiron Stalkers 34 60 x Platinum 35 Cosmetic Mace (Barbarian, Druid) – Balanced Mace 36 Cosmetic Gloves (All Classes) – Artisan's Bracers 37 Emote (Rogue) – Dagger Tap 38 1 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 71) 39 Cosmetic Two-Handed Sword (Barbarian, Necromancer) – Coldiron Bastard Sword 40 Cosmetic Helm (All Classes) – Coldiron Mask 41 Emote (Sorcerer) – Thoughtful Examination 42 Cosmetic Wand (Sorcerer, Necromancer) – Balanced Wand 43 60 x Platinum 44 Emote (Barbarian) – I Will End You! 45 Mount Trophy (All Classes) – Banner of the Malignant 46 60 x Platinum 47 Mount Trophy (All Classes) – Talisman of the Cage 48 2 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 78) 49 Player Title – Eldritch 50 Cosmetic Glvoes (All Classes) – Awoken Coldiron Cages 51 Cosmetic Sword (Barbarian, Rogue, Necromancer) – Coldiron Estoc 52 1 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 80) 53 Emote (Druid) – You Will Die! 54 60 x Platinum 55 Mount Trophy (All Classes) – Malignant Censer 56 60 x Platinum 57 Cosmetic Staff (Sorcerer) – Gilded Coldiron Pillar 58 1 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 82) 59 Player Title – Malignant 60 Cosmetic Boots (All Classes) – Awoken Coldiron Stalkers 61 Cosmetic Focus (Necromancer) – Coldiron Simulacra 62 1 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 86) 63 Player Title – Worm 64 60 x Platinum 65 Mount Trophy (All Classes) – Heartglow Brazier 66 Cosmetic Staff (Druid) – Gilded Coldiron Crozier 67 60 x Platinum 68 2 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 89) 69 Emote (Necromancer) – I Will Rip Your Soul Apart! 70 Cosmetic Pants (All Classes) – Awoken Coldiron Gait 71 Cosmetic Two-Handed Mace (Barbarian, Druid) – Coldiron Maul 72 1 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 90) 73 Emote (All Classes) – Hero Overwhelmed 74 60 x Platinum 75 Cosmetic Helm (All Classes) – Artisan's Headwrap 76 Cosmetic Two-Handed Scythe (Necromancer) – Gilded Coldiron Guillotine 77 1 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 93) 78 Player Title – Monster 79 Emote (Rogue) – Die! 80 Cosmetic Chest Armor (All Classes) – Awoken Coldiron Hauberk 81 Cosmetic Mace (Barbarian, Druid) – Coldiron Cudgel 82 2 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 97) 83 Cosmetic Crossbow (Rogue) – Gilded Coldiron Arbalest 84 66 x Platinum 85 Cosmetic Want (Sorcerer, Necromancer) – Coldiron Rod 86 Emote (Sorcerer) – Prepare For Oblivion! 87 Cosmetic Polearm (Barbarian) – Gilded Coldiron Poleaxe 88 3 x Smoldering Ashes (Level 100) 89 Cosmetic Helm (All classes) – Awoken Coldiron Mask 90 Mount Armor (All Classes) – Awoken Coldiron Barding

Mount (All Classes) – Awoken Warded Mustang

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Diablo 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Review

The Battle Pass is honestly underwhelming, with many cosmetics occupying the same slots. Later-tier rewards quickly overtake the earlier ones and make older and even later free rewards obsolete. Hence, most of the 27 free levels are invariably useless for anyone who purchases the premium version. What only really matters for this Battle Pass in terms of seasonal content are the Smoldering Ashes, which are all available on the free battle pass. The cosmetics' values themselves are dependent on your own personal taste. Probably the worst case for the Battle Pass is its economic value – in true Blizzard fashion, you cannot earn your way to another seasonal premium battle pass by completing this season's battle pass – with only 666 Platinum, you'll still be 334 Platinum short for the next Premium Battle Pass for the next season. Do remember that a new Premium Battle Pass will cost you about $10 next season.

If you don't think the Premium Battle Pass is worth it and you purchased either the Deluxe or the Ultimate Edition of the game, you can pass on activating the Premium Battle Pass and save it for the next one. Do note that multiple seasonal characters do not contribute to the same battle pass progression.

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.