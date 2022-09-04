Zac Gallen reaches unreal feat that not even Jacob deGrom, Clayton Kershaw reached

Zac Gallen is in the midst of one of the most dominant stretches of pitching in MLB history. As the Arizona Diamondbacks head down the homestretch of an otherwise unnoteworthy season, the 27-year-old Gallen is on an unbelievable tear.

Gallen has not allowed an earned run since Aug. 2, posting six straight shutouts and going fairly deep in each of them. He reached an achievement that has only been done four times in the modern era and hasn’t been since Zack Greinke did it in 2015. He reached six consecutive starts going at least six innings with no runs allowed, becoming the first non-Los Angeles Dodgers hurler to achieve the feat.

Zac Gallen of the @Dbacks is the fourth pitcher in the modern era to pitch 6.0+ scoreless innings in six consecutive starts, joining Don Drysdale (Dodgers, 1968), Orel Hershiser (Dodgers, 1988) and Zack Greinke (Dodgers, 2015). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) September 4, 2022

The fact that only one other active pitcher has done what Zac Gallen is doing — and that pitcher being a former Cy Young winner and six-time All-Star — shows how unreal he has been. Pitchers like Jacob deGrom, Clayton Kershaw, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer haven’t shut out the opposition for as long as Gallen is right now.

Across his unreal streak, Gallen has 46 strikeouts and has allowed only 11 hits and eight walks His run is the eighth-longest streak of scoreless innings in the live-ball era. The Diamondbacks star is knocking on the door of the franchise record, held by Brandon Webb. Arizona made the right call to keep him at the trade deadline.

Longest single-season scoreless IP streak, live-ball era (1920): 1988 Orel Hershiser: 59 IP

1968 Don Drysdale: 58 IP

1968 Bob Gibson: 47 IP

2015 Zack Greinke: 45 2/3 IP

1933 Carl Hubbell: 45 1/3 IP

1950 Sal Maglie: 45 IP

2007 Brandon Webb: 42 IP

'22 Zac Gallen: 41 1/3 IP* active https://t.co/oAeDR8hG0k — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 4, 2022

With an ERA of 2.42 on the season, Zac Gallen is proving to be a star that the Diamondbacks can rely on for the future. The team will need as many as they can get with the division-rival Dodgers and San Diego Padres having so many stars.