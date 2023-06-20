The Arizona Diamondbacks (44-29) visit the Milwaukee Brewers (37-35) for the second of their three-game series. First pitch commences Tuesday at 8:10 p.m. ET. Arizona jumped out to an early series lead thanks to their 9-1 win in yesterday's opener – improving to 3-1 against Milwaukee for the season. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Brewers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Brewers Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-188)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+155)

Over: 9 (-120)

Under: 9 (-102)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Brewers

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Despite the Giants and Dodgers coming hot on their tail, the Diamondbacks continue to sit atop the NL West. Arizona got off to a strong start with a 15-12 record in April and has since improved in each subsequent month – going 17-10 in May and now 11-6 in June. They feature one of the best offenses in the league with the fifth-most runs per game and fifth-highest team OPS. While their pitching has been up and down, that hasn't stopped the Diamondbacks from winning eight of their last 11 series dating back to early May. They smacked the Brewers' best pitcher yesterday and, considering how well their offense is playing, just need a serviceable start from Ryne Nelson if they want to cover as 1.5-run underdogs tonight.

Righty Ryne Nelson (3-4) makes his 15th start of the season for the Diamondbacks tonight. The rookie has been up and down thus far with a 5.30 ERA and 1.54 WHIP. He does have four starts allowing one or fewer runs, but also four starts allowing five or more runs. One of those came in his most recent start when the Phillies pegged him for five runs on 10 hits in just 4.0 innings of work. Still, that was just the third time Nelson hadn't made it through the fifth inning and he had previously shut out the Tigers in 5.2 four-hit innings. Nelson doesn't strike many hitters out and he can struggle with walks but he notably pitches much better on the road (3.09 ERA) compared to at home (7.09 ERA). Look for him to bounce back tonight against a middling Brewers offense.

The story of the Arizona offense this season has been outfielder Corbin Carroll. The Rookie of the Year favorite has been red-hot this month – so hot, in fact, that he now serves as the NL leader with a .982 OPS. Since June 1st, Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with a 1.219 OPS, seven home runs, and 54 total bases. He's driven in 17 runs in 17 games over that span – swiping an additional three bags on the base paths. With how good he's been, Christian Walker's strong play has largely flown under the radar. He, too, has been red-hot this month with a .365 average and 42 total bases in 16 games. Walker is coming off a monster weekend that saw him smash two homers and he's currently riding a four-game multi-hit game streak.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

If the Brewers through thought they could sleepwalk their way to a division title this season, they were mistaken. With seven losses in their last 10 games and a 19-25 record since May 1st, the Brewers now find themselves looking up at the first-place Reds. Still, this race is far from over and the Brewers certainly have the personnel to make a run. Tonight, at least, they'll need their offense to come into form after scoring just a single run in yesterday's opener. Arizona is going to score – the question facing Milwaukee is whether or not they can, too.

Righty Colin Rea (3-4) makes his 13th start of the season for the Brewers tonight. The 32-year-old had thrown just 20 innings since 2016 prior to this year but has filled in nicely for a banged-up Milwaukee rotation. Through 11 starts, Rea owns a 4.71 ERA and 1.26 WHIP to go along with 52 strikeouts in 57.1 innings pitched. He has been maddeningly inconstant over the last month, however. Across his last six starts, he twice tossed five-inning shutouts. The other four starts saw him give up 15 runs in 19.2 innings of work. Still, Rea has looked better at home (4.40 ERA) compared to on the road (5.06 ERA). He'll need to start strong against a Diamondbacks team that dropped six runs on Corbin Burnes in the top of the first innings yesterday.

Final Diamondbacks-Brewers Prediction & Pick

With two teams headed in opposite directions, I'm surprised the Diamondbacks aren't favored here – especially after lighting up Milwaukee's ace yesterday. Thus, we'll ride with the road “underdogs” in a game they should win outright.

Final Diamondbacks-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks +1.5 (-188)