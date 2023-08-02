The Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants will once again go toe-for-toe on the diamond in another NL West battle! Join us for our MLB odds series where our Diamondbacks-Giants prediction and pick will be revealed.

On Tuesday, the D-Backs were bested by the Giants in slim fashion as they went down in defeat 4-3. With the loss, Arizona drops to 57-51 and are now a full two games back of San Francisco in the standings. As a whole, the D-Backs are a porous 2-8 in their last ten games and are in desperate need to start racking up some victories in the win column. Getting the start in this one will be Slade Cecconi who will be making his Major League debut on the mound.

Meanwhile, the Giants have been keeping pace within the division as they are in sure-fire striking distance of the Dodgers and only trail by 2.5 games in that department. Although they also have a losing record in their last ten games by going 4-6 overall, the Giants luckily have one of the best home-field advantages as they boast 30 wins at Oracle Park which is among the most wins in all of baseball. In line for the start is projected to be Logan Webb and his 8-9 record to go along with his solid 3.49 ERA.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Giants Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-140)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+116)

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Giants

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 9:45 ET/6:45 PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Despite the snakes limping their way into the month of August, Arizona is still in prime position to make a playoff push for the first time since the 2017 regular season. It has certainly been a long six years with plenty of roster changes, but there is still firm reasons to believe why Arizona is a playoff-worthy team.

If Arizona is going to even up this series with a covering of the spread and also by staying afloat in the hectic NL Wild Card race, then continuing to be rock-solid on the road will need to occur. Believe it or not, but the D-Backs have actually been a better team as the visiting team so the Giants' dominance at home might not affect them as much despite losing yesterday.

On paper, this is a pretty balanced team that can for average and also connect with some homers into the bleachers, so be on the lookout for Arizona to punish San Francisco's pitching like they did in yesterday's loss in which they hit a trio of round-trippers which accounted for the entire Diamondbacks offense.

Most importantly, the best chance that Arizona has to cover the spread and start trending in a positive direction is to back their rookie pitcher with absolute chaos on the base paths. With more patient at-bats resulting in more walks and pitches on the arms of Giants hurlers, then Arizona should be able to dictate the tempo and pace of this contest.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Bafflingly enough, the Giants have been one of those teams all year long that has flown under the radar and has been quietly but surely been in the midst of a successful campaign. With only a few months remaining in the season, it is quite evident that divisional games like these especially in a close playoff race could have major playoff implications when it is all said and done.

Yes, while the Giants possess a plethora of depth on the bench that manager Gabe Kepler can choose from, it was San Francisco that showcased a strong pitching performance that they hope can carry over into Wednesday's clash. For the better part of the last decade, the Giants have been known for their dominant pitching prowess that has helped them win multiple World Championships. Even though their overall pitching statistics have been lower than what it usually is, credit the San Francisco pitching staff that was able to shut down a formidable lineup in the Diamondbacks that eventually resulted in the Giants 4-3 triumphant victory. With that being said, be on the lookout for Logan Webb to dice up the D-Backs like a breakfast skillet en route to covering the spread as -1.5 run favorites.

Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick

It should be expected that this matchup will be once again another nail-biter! Even though the Diamondbacks have much to play for still, their recent struggles since the All-Star Break are more than concerning and they should not be trusted until they consistently start winning again.

Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5 (+116)