The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Seattle Mariners.
The Arizona Diamondbacks played well in the early months of the 2023 season. They led the National League West for a period of time and surprised everyone a year ago with the ability of their young players to adjust to Major League Baseball. Corbin Carroll was the National League Rookie of the Year, but other young players in Arizona were also able to learn how to play. It's true that Arizona went through an absolutely brutal stretch of play just after the All-Star break and fell off the pace, but that big start to the season gave the D-Backs enough margin for error that a late-season recovery was enough to get them into the playoffs. We all know what happened then. The Diamondbacks upset the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies to win the National League pennant and make the team's second World Series, its first since 2001. The good start to the season made that journey possible.
In 2024, the Diamondbacks have not started well. What has to be very frustrating for this team is that it can obviously score. The weapons are there, with Eugenio Suarez joining what was already a potent lineup. We have seen the Diamondbacks absolutely smash weak pitching. They beat the Giants with 17 runs a week ago. They crushed the Cardinals with 14 runs several days ago. However, after those max-out performances, the Diamondbacks then score just one or two runs in their next game. It's all or nothing for Arizona, and that is what has to change. The D-Backs scored just one run on Seattle on Friday, even though Emerson Hancock — a back-end rotation starter — took the bump for the Mariners. Losing 6-1 in a game started by staff ace Zac Gallen has to sting Arizona, which is under .500 and needs to find a turnaround relatively quickly.
Here are the Diamondbacks-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Mariners Odds
Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-154)
Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+128)
Over: 7.5 (-110)
Under: 7.5 (-110)
How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Mariners
TV: Fox Sports 1
Stream: Fox Sports App
Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT
Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread
The Diamondbacks have to start hitting. Surely it's going to happen at some point. There is just way too much talent on this team to have so many games in which Arizona scores only one run and just gets stuck. After seeing Friday night's latest limp display at the plate, the Diamondbacks, to a man, are going to demand more accountability from each other. They will play a good ballgame and grab a much-needed win.
Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread
The Diamondbacks are playing bad baseball. They are in a bad place to begin with. Then add the fact that they have Slade Cecconi — not one of their elite starters — on the mound. Keep in mind that Merrill Kelly is out with an injury, so the D-Backs are shorthanded in their starting rotation. George Kirby is one of the Mariners' many strong, young fireballers. He is a quality pitcher and not someone the struggling Arizona hitters should want to face.
Final Diamondbacks-Mariners Prediction & Pick
The D-Backs have been brutal, and the M's have the massive advantage in the pitching matchup. Take the Mariners.
Final Diamondbacks-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5