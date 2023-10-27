The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers face off in Game 1 of the 2023 World Series tonight. The highly anticipated fall classic hosts two teams that just about no one thought would be here. Both teams finished with over 100 losses just two seasons ago. Now, they find themselves competing for the Championship. With Game 1 set to get underway tonight, it's time to see what MLB The Show has predicted the outcome to be.

The starting pitchers for game one are Zac Gallen for Arizona, and Nathan Eovaldi for Texas. Gallen is 2-2 with a 5.24 ERA this postseason. Eovaldi is yet to lose a game at 4-0, with a 2.42 ERA. With that said, let's get into it.

Final Score: Rangers 6, Diamondbacks 3

The Rangers stay hot and grab a victory in Game 1 at home. Texas combined for 20 runs in Game 6 and 7 of the ALCS, so. all signs point towards the offense being ready to go. Marcus Semien finally got his bat going in this one with two hits and an RBI. Corey Seager drove in two runs, and Nate Lowe hit a home run to give the Rangers all the support they needed.

Nathan Eovaldi continued to shine. He pitched 6.2 innings, gave up just one run, and struck out five batters. He improved to 5-0 in the postseason with the win, which was closed out by an Aroldis Chapman save.

The Diamondbacks lost the first game of the NLCS against the Phillies, and it seems that trend will continue with a World Series loss tonight. Zach Gallen continued to struggle, allowing four runs through 4.2 innings pitched. The bullpen held the Rangers to just two runs the rest of the game, but the D-backs offense couldn't mount a comeback.

Corbin Caroll led the game off with a triple. He then scored on a sac fly to give Arizona the lead, but 1-0 was the best score they saw all game. Tommy Pham drove in another two runs for the Diamondbacks with a double. Unfortunately, that was all the run support they would get.

In the playoffs, it's hard to win games with only three runs scored. Especially if your pitching fails to get the job done. The Diamondbacks struck out in both departments in this one.

Will the simulation snap its cold streak (It's currently on a 3-game losing streak) and see the Rangers take Game 1? Or will the Diamondbacks fight back and steal a game on the road? The answers will be found tonight.

Game 1 of the World Series begins at 8:05 p.m. ET.

For more gaming news and features, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.