The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Minnesota Twins. Our MLB odds series has our Diamondbacks Twins prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Diamondbacks Twins.

The Arizona Diamondbacks were making the grade in the 2023 Major League Baseball season. They made it through June intact. They reached the All-Star break with a strong 52-39 record. They were well on their way to reaching — and maybe exceeding — the 90-win mark, which generally is good enough to make the playoffs in a new era with six playoff berths and three wild card spots per league. The team had avoided a prolonged downward spiral. It had eluded a three- or four-week period in which the offense dies and a slump sets in.

After the All-Star break, that prolonged slump has emerged. The Diamondbacks are 5-14 in the 19 games they have played after the break. They got swept by the Blue Jays in Toronto on the first weekend after the break, and that series — in which the Diamondbacks were completely outclassed — set the tone for the next few weeks. The pitching has been bad at times, but generally not terrible. It's the offense which has fallen off a cliff. The San Francisco Giants dominated Arizona hitters in a four-game series earlier this week. The D-Backs lost three of four games and simply couldn't get big hits with any degree of consistency.

The Diamondbacks are now just four games over .500. They're one game better than a Minnesota Twins team which has hovered near .500 the whole season and cannot pull away from the scuffling Cleveland Guardians in the abysmal American League Central.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Twins Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-178)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Twins

TV: Bally Sports Arizona (Diamondbacks) / Bally Sports North (Twins) / MLB Extra Innings

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

*Watch Diamondbacks-Twins LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The D-Backs are struggling, but they have Merrill Kelly, one of their better starting pitchers, on the mound against a Minnesota team which has not been very good at the plate for most of 2023. The Twins' offense is generally unreliable. Day-to-day production is not something to count on in Minnesota. As weak as Arizona's offense has been in recent weeks, the Twins' offense does not represent a higher standard.

The other point to make is that Minnesota is barely above .500 despite playing in the worst division in baseball. The Twins were recently swept by the lowly Kansas City Royals. They are not playing well. As bad as Arizona might be right now, having lost 14 of 19, the Twins are not a team one can trust to capitalize on the Diamondbacks' woes.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks are in free-fall. It's out in the open. Arizona scored nine runs in four games against the Giants, and two of those runs were in extra innings with the Manfred Man on second base at the start of the inning. So, Arizona has scored seven runs in the past four games of “normal baseball.” The Diamondbacks have scored more than four runs in just one of their last nine games. This team is going through a collective slump in which everyone other than Corbin Carroll is really struggling at the same time. The Twins can lock down the D-Back offense and win by a few runs.

Final Diamondbacks-Twins Prediction & Pick

The Twins are struggling even though they play in a weak division. However, Arizona is playing terrible baseball right now. Stay away from this game.

Final Diamondbacks-Twins Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5