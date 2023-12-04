The release date for Disney Dreamlight Valley falls this month: here's everything you need to know like its gameplay, story, trailers.

Ever wanted to be neighbors with your favorite Disney and Pixar characters? Well, they need your help, and you can make their lives better by doing them some favors in Disney Dreamlight Valley! Here's everything you need to know about the full version of Disney Dreamlight Valley, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Release Date: December 5, 2023

Disney Dreamlight Valley Gameplay Overview Trailer

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a full game release date of December 5, 2023, coming out on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. The game was developed and published by Gameloft.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Gameplay

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-sim adventure game, allowing players to take control of their customized avatar and interact with Disney and Pixar characters. Players can engage in activities like festivities, farming, cooking, and fishing, explore Dreamlight Valley, or go adventuring in magical places.

The ebb and flow of Disney Dreamlight Valley's gameplay revolves around helping Disney and Pixar characters return to their homes and realms in the game world by helping them reverse the effects of the Forgetting. To do this, players will have to complete tasks, solve puzzles, and return important quest items to their original owners.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Story

In the game, fan-favorite Disney and Pixar characters have been affected by the curse of The Forgetting. Dreamlight Valley used to be a place of joy and wonder until The Forgetting happened, fracturing the community and forcing its inhabitants to retreat into the Dream Castle. It's up to the player to discover what happened and what caused the Night Thorns to appear after The Forgetting, and to help the Disney and Pixar characters to regain their memories by helping them in various tasks and errands.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Microtransactions, Expansions, and DLC

This supposedly free-to-play title is a $30 game, but it is also a live-service game featuring microtransactions, expansions, and DLC. While the game has been receiving constant content updates that expands gameplay and features, it also has microtransactions that gates content like cosmetics and progress in the game's season pass, which is again, used to unlock cosmetics. Thankfully, all of its microtransactions so far involve currency that can be unlocked in other means and are only used to unlock cosmetics.

However, the game will also have DLCs and expansions that will gate substantial gameplay content from non-paying customers. An expansion called A Rift in Time releases alongside the full version of the game. The new expansion, which we presume will be the template for any other additional expansions coming in the future, features new realms, new islands, new villagers, and new story content – content that can't be unlocked through playing the game normally without spending a dime.

This has been a controversial case for Disney Dreamlight Valley, especially since the game was initially advertised as a free-to-play game with live service mechanics. Its early access version was sold with the pretense that it will help in development costs, only for Gameloft to turn around and reverse this decision back in October, turning the game from free-to-play with microtransactions to a game you have to buy with microtransactions.

