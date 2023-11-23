Coinciding with the release of the film on theaters, Disney's Wish song "The Wish" arrives on Just Dance 2024 on all platforms.

Disney's Wish is an all-new animated musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha (played by Ariana DeBose), a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico (played by Chris Pine)—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

The cast also includes Alan Tudyk, who plays the goat Valentino who wishes to be able to speak, Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, King Magnifico's wife, and Victor Garber as Sabino, Asha's 100-year-old grandfather who has been waiting for a long time to have his wish granted. Disney's Wish launched in theaters at the same time as its free release to Just Dance 2024, on November 22, 2023.

Just Dance 2024 is available on Xbox Series X, PS5, and the Nintendo Switch. If you haven't gotten a copy of the game for yourself yet, Just Dance 2024 is on sale right now for almost $20 off on both the Xbox Series X and the Nintendo Switch for this Black Friday x Cyber Monday Sale.