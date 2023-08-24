The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the road to take on the Cleveland Guardians for the final game of a three game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Dodgers-Guardians prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

These two teams will play at least 15 innings on Thursday. Wednesday's game was suspended in the third inning, so both teams should be treating this game as a double-header. The Guardians took game one 8-3, but it was the Dodgers who had the early advantage in game two. Los Angeles is currently leading game two 3-1, but both bullpens will surely get taxed through the rest of the game. The Dodgers are currenly in the midst of their best month of the season. If they go on to win the suspended game, that will push them to 18-3 in August. The Dodgers want that top seed in the National League, and they are having the month to prove it.

Heading into Thursday, the Guardians are 4.5 games back in the AL Central. They are not giving up yet, and they still have hopes of catching the Minnesota Twins. Beating the Dodgers would be a fantastic step in the right direction. The Guardians need all the wins they can get, and their starting rotation has been dominant lately to help them get there. Cleveland needs to pick it up offensively, especially in the power department, but their season is far from over.

Ryan Pepiot will start for the Dodgers. Gavin Williams will get the ball for the Guardians.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Pepiot had a dazzling season debut against the Miami Marlins. He went five innings, allowed just one run on three hits, and struck out five. This outing was not much of a surprise, though. Pepiot was called up during the 2022 season, and he showcased his ability to pitch at a high level. As mentioned, the Guardians struggle at the plate. Pepiot should be able to continue pitching at a high level in this game. He was able to carry his 2022 season into his first start this year, so he just needs to keep repeating.

The Guardians are the worst team offensively when it comes to power output. They are the only team below 100 home runs, and they are nowhere near the second-worst team in that category. Jose Ramirez has some power he can showcase at times, but other than him, the team struggles. With Josh Naylor out for Cleveland, Pepiot has a great matchup in this game. He will need to go six or seven innings, but the Dodgers have a great chance to cover the spread.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Gavin Williams is having a fantastic rookie year, and he shows a lot of promise for the future in Cleveland. Through 11 starts this season, Williams has a 3.02 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 63 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings. He also allows opponents to bat just .222 off him, and slug just .380. In those 11 starts, Williams has allowed just six home runs. The Dodgers can really drive the ball as they are second in home runs. It is not an easy task for Williams, but he will need to keep the ball in the park if he wants to help the Guardians cover the spread. Cleveland can not be trusted to put up runs each game, and the bullpen might be shot, so the pressure is on Williams. However, he does have the ability to handle the pressure and pitch well.

Williams is having his best month of the season. He has made four starts, thrown 22 innings, allowed 16 hits, struck out 32, walked seven, and he has an ERA of 2.45. Unfortunately, the Guardians have lost all four of those starts, but the fault is not on Williams. If he can keep up his success this month, the Guardians should like their chances to cover the spread.

Final Dodgers-Guardians Prediction & Pick

This is an awesome young pitching matchup. The two pitchers should be able to duel it out and hold their opponent down. However, I have to take the Dodgers in this game. They are the better team, and no matter how good Williams does, he can not help the offense. I will take the Dodgers to cover the spread.

Final Dodgers-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+126), Under 9 (-110)