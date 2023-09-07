The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the road trying to avoid being swept by the Miami Marlins Thursday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Dodgers-Marlins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Dodgers are secure in the playoffs, and they have the first round bye pretty much locked up. It would be as the two seed if the season ended today, but I do not think they care. In fact, one could argue that their lack of success recently is due to some level of comfortability with their current position in the standings. Maybe players want to take some plays off to save their legs for the playoffs, who knows. Nonetheless, the Dodgers have started september off 1-4, and they are 5-5 in their last 10. Los Angeles may not catch the Braves, but they will not be caught by any of the National League Central teams, either.

The Marlins have won the first two games of this series, and they are outscoring the Dodgers 17-7. This has been much needed for Miami as they have found themselves back in the wild card race, and they are chasing after that third spot. With these two wins, and their current six game win streak, the Marlins are now a half game up on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds. Completing the sweep would be massive towards their end goal of reaching the playoffs. Their schedule to end the season is not easy by any means, but if they keep playing like this, the Marlins will be the final seed in the National League.

Ryan Pepiot will get the start for the Dodgers in this game. Braxton Garrett will start for the Marlins.

Here are the Dodgers-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Marlins Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+136)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Marlins

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Pepiot has been very good in his first three starts this season. He has not gone deep into games, but Dave Roberts has also not let his pitch count get high. Still, Pepiot has been dominant in all three outings. He has thrown a total of 14 innings, he has struck out 14 batters, walked two, allowed opponents to hit just .163 off him, and he has an ERA of 1.29. Not only is he keeping his walks to a minimum, but Pepiot is finding ways to miss barrels in the strike zone. That is not an easy thing to accomplish. If Pepiot can keep it up, the Dodgers will be able to cover the spread.

Pepiot's first start came against the Marlins on August 19th. In that game, Pepiot was able to shut down Miami, and lead the Dodgers to a low-scoring victory. Pepiot went five innings, allowed just one run on three hits, and struck out five in the win. He may not go deep into games, but if Pepiot can shutdown the Marlins for five innings again in this one, the Dodgers should be able to score enough runs to cover the spread.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Braxton Garrett has been very good lately. He has allowed three runs or less in seven straight starts, and he has gone five innings at least in all of those games. In those sevens starts, Garrett has thrown 40 innings, allowed just 36 hits, struck out 25, and he has an ERA of 2.70. He has been very reliable for the Marlins, and they will need him badly in this one. If Garrett can toss another quality start, the Marlins should be able to cover the spread.

Garrett started the game against Pepiot. Pepiot may have won, but Garrett was still solid on the mound. He threw six innings, allowed three runs on five hits, and struck out six. That does give him a quality start, and usually that type of outing is more than enough to help a team cover the spread. If he can do that again, and keep the struggling Dodgers down, the Marlins will walk away with a series sweep.

Final Dodgers-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Marlins are listed as the underdogs, and that does not sit right with me. With how well they have been playing, the Marlins should be given more credit. I will give them the credit and take them to cover the spread as underdogs. Pepiot vs. Garrett should be a fun one, but I think the Marlins keep this game close.

Final Dodgers-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Marlins +1.5 (-164), Under 8.5 (-114)