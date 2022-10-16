Clayton Kershaw drops ambiguous take on retirement after NLDS exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers crashed out of the playoffs unexpectedly in the NLDS after watching the San Diego Padres rally in the seventh inning of Game 4. Now that the offseason is upon them, one of the biggest questions surrounding the team is whether or not Clayton Kershaw will retire this offseason.

Kershaw didn’t immediately commit to returning last offseason, but eventually ended up signing a one-year, $17 million deal with the Dodgers. He will find himself in a similar spot this offseason, and when asked about his potential retirement in the aftermath of L.A.’s Game 4 loss, Kershaw offered an interesting response that could be taken a couple of different ways.

“We’ll see what happens. Going home and being around and being a full-time dad changes your perspective on things. But as of right now, I’d say I’ll play again.” – Clayton Kershaw, The Athletic

While Kershaw seems to be open to returning to the mound next season, he doesn’t offer the most encouraging response here. Kershaw appears to be taking things on a season by season basis, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him return home and make a decision after discussing things with his family.

Kershaw proved this season that he is still as good as ever, and that he still has a lot to offer to a team chasing World Series championships on a yearly basis. If Kershaw wants to return, the Dodgers would gladly add him back onto their roster. But it doesn’t look like he will be making that decision anytime soon, and even though he says he’d be open to playing next season, his status will bear watching throughout the offseason.