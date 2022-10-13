Dodgers reveal starting pitcher for pivotal NLDS Game 3 showdown vs. Padres

Tyler Anderson or Tony Gonsolin. That’s the decision the Los Angeles Dodgers were facing ahead of Game 3 of the National League Division Series vs. the Padres. Shortly after falling to the Padres by a score of 5-3, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed that Tony Gonsolin will take the ball for Los Angeles in Game 3.

Roberts explained the decision to go to Gonsolin, who returned late in the season after missing over a month with a right forearm strain, per Sarah Wexler of MLB.com.

“We extended him in the live sim games that we had this past week,” manager Dave Roberts said. “We feel good about the length and how he is throwing the baseball.”

Dave Roberts said that the Dodgers “extended” Tony Gonsolin in sim games and felt the talented hurler was throwing the ball well enough to trust him in the crucial National League Division Series game.

Gonsolin, who went 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA, returned from the injured list on October 3, lasting two innings while surrendering one run and striking out a trio of batters against the Colorado Rockies.

Even with the Dodgers saying that they “extended” Gonsolin, it would be wise for the club to have the bullpen on standby by the fourth inning in Game 3, as the right-hander’s best-case scenario is likely a four-to-five inning outing.

Still, when he’s on, there were few better pitchers in the league this season. And Gonsolin, who made two starts vs. the Padres in 2022, won both of them while fanning 14 batters in 12 2/3 innings.

That’s why Roberts feels confident going to Gonsolin in Game 3.