The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced a couple of roster moves ahead of their series opener at home against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

“The Dodgers have recalled RHP Gavin Stone and placed RHP Wander Suero on the injured list with lower back tightness.”

Stone has been called up by the Dodgers in light of their placing of Ryan Yarbrough on the paternity test. He is also slated to start against in the opener of the series versus the Padres. Clayton Kershaw was initially scheduled to start Tuesday but the Dodgers elected to delay his next appearance, thus paving the way for the 24-year-old Stone to see action at Dodger Stadium versus Los Angeles' National League West division rivals. Stone has already made five appearances, including three starts, this season, going 1-0 with a 10.50 ERA and 2.28 WHIP.

In his most recent MLB appearance, Stone surrendered four earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts in a 7-4 road win over the Boston Red Sox on July 28.

Suero, on the other hand, goes to the injured list a day after he was called up by the Dodgers from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 31-year-old Dominican has been going up and down the big leagues and the minors in the 2023 MLB regular season. He has made five total appearances with the Dodgers so far in 2023, collecting a 7.88 ERA and 1.375 WHIP.

The Dodgers remain comfortably situated atop the NL West with an 87-55 record heading into the showdown against the Padres, leading the rest of the division by 13 games.