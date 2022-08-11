Trevor Bauer’s lawyers respond to countersuit to defamation claim

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, via his lawyers, released a statement on Thursday in response to a San Diego woman’s countersuit to Bauer’s defamation lawsuit.

Bauer sued the woman, who accused the NL Cy Young winner of sexually abusing her on two occasions in 2021, in April for defamation, claiming that she tried to ruin his career.

Bauer’s attorneys, Shawn Holley and Jon Fetterolf, referred to a previous ruling that denied the alleged victim a restraining order.

“She ‘materially misled’ the court and could not meet the lowest burden of proof in our justice system — because her claims were false,” Bauer’s lawyers said in a statement, via the Associated Press. “She is being sued for defamation to be held accountable for her lies and the damage it has caused. Her countersuit is a regurgitation of her judicially disproven claims and yet another attempt … to defame Mr. Bauer and seek to profit from her lies.”

The woman claims in her lawsuit that the incidents have made her life “a nightmare by a powerful man who mercilessly battered her and counted on facing no consequences whatsoever for his despicable conduct.”

Despite the allegations, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge refused to grant the woman a restraining order while the district attorney declined to file criminal charges based on the allegations against Bauer.

Bauer, who is also suing two media companies for how the allegations have been covered, is currently suspended for two seasons by the MLB. He is currently appealing the ban. A timetable has not been set for hearing his appeal.