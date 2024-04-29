The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Dodgers Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Dodgers Diamondbacks.
The Los Angeles Dodgers trailed the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West standings in June of last year. Arizona got the jump on the Dodgers in the early part of the season before Los Angeles made its typical midseason surge. The Diamondbacks didn't win the division in 2023, but they did send a message early in the campaign that they deserved to be taken seriously. The Dodgers won over 100 games, but the D-Backs hammered Los Angeles in October in the National League Division Series. Arizona went on to capture the National League pennant and shock the baseball world.
One year later, Arizona has made some roster improvements and, on paper, looks like a team which can contend. However, Arizona has not gotten off to the good start it had one season ago. The Diamondbacks' bats have been stagnant. This team has struggled at the plate, occasionally going wild for a huge run total but not generating at least four or five runs in most of the games it plays. Arizona has to find some offensive consistency if it wants to challenge the Dodgers in the N.L. West race this season.
The Dodgers, for their part, also need more offensive consistency. They had a very Diamondback-like series in Toronto over the weekend, going wild in one game on Friday but then being tamed in the next two games and scoring only one run on Sunday. The Dodgers are in the midst of a productive road trip because their pitching has thrived, but this team has been shockingly bad — 4 of 28 — in bases-loaded situations this season. Two bases-loaded outs in the eighth inning versus the Blue Jays on Sunday cost the Dodgers a shot at a victory.
Here are the Dodgers-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Dodgers-Diamondbacks Odds
Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+105)
Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-126)
Over: 10 (-118)
Under: 10 (-104)
How To Watch Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks
TV: SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.tv
Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT
Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread
The performance of the Dodgers has been erratic, but you're seeing the pitching on this team come together. In Washington and in Toronto, Dodger arms have not allowed opposing teams to bust out big innings and score in bunches. At some point, the Dodgers are going to hit more home runs. Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani are getting on base. When other hitters hit better — and it's going to happen — this team will pile on the runs.
Arizona is going with starter Tommy Henry, not one of the team's high-end pitchers. The Dodgers should be able to score several runs in this game, more than enough to cover.
Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread
The Diamondbacks know they need to improve if they want to get back into the National League West race. They lost their series over the weekend in Seattle, but they did score an important 3-2 win over the Mariners on Sunday which should put them in a more confident frame of mind for this game. Much like the Dodgers, Arizona's hitters will improve at some point. Given that Los Angeles is also struggling offensively, Arizona could certainly keep this game close and cover on the run line.
Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
The Dodgers are coming off a game in which they scored one run. Chances are they will score at least five here. That's probably enough to cover. Take the Dodgers.
Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5