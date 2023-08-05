The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres. Our MLB odds series has our Dodgers Padres prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Dodgers Padres.

The San Diego Padres are trying to elbow way into the conversation and make a serious push for a National League wild card berth. The teams in front of them are numerous, which is a problem, but in terms of games they have to make up, the Padres still have a real chance. They began Saturday only four games behind the third-place team in the National League wild card race. That team is the Cincinnati Reds, who are trailing the Washington Nationals 6-0 in the sixth inning. If that score holds, the Padres could move within three games of the final wild card spot. The teams bunched ahead of them are generally struggling right now, so as poorly as the Padres have played this season, they're still in the hunt because the National League is so mediocre.

The Padres could have closed the gap in the N.L. wild card race on Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first of four games this weekend (the two teams play Monday afternoon — it's a wrap-around series), but they blew a 3-1 lead in the late innings. The Dodgers scored five in the eighth and pounded the San Diego bullpen. The Padres did not sell either Josh Hader or Blake Snell before the trade deadline. They're all-in to get a playoff berth. They badly need to at least split this four-gamer versus the Dodgers, who have been hitting the baseball really well this week.

Here are the Dodgers-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Padres Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-150)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+125)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Padres

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/5:40 p.m. PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodger offense is scoring. That does mean Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are hitting the ball well, but now they have another weapon. The Dodgers — you might recall — recently traded Noah Syndergaard to the Cleveland Guardians for Amed Rosario. On Friday night, Rosario came up with big hits to power the Los Angeles rally against the Padre bullpen. Rosario looks very comfortable at the plate. He is contributing to the offense and giving the Dodgers more balance and depth in their batting order. With an in-form Rosario — energized by being traded to a World Series contender — the Los Angeles offense looks a lot better. That can overwhelm the Padres in this game.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Blake Snell takes the bump for San Diego. He has been fantastic this season, especially in recent months. The fact that the Padres did not trade him should make him more confident and motivated in what is a very big game for him and his ballclub. Expect Snell — who memorably dominated the Dodgers in Game 6 of the 2020 World Series before being lifted early by manager Kevin Cash of the Tampa Bay Rays — to own the Dodgers again and give San Diego the win.

Final Dodgers-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Padres have not earned the benefit of the doubt, but Blake Snell has. Crucially, he's going against Michael Grove, one of the weaker Dodger starting pitchers. Take the Padres here in a game they absolutely have to win.

Final Dodgers-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5