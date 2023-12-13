Dolphins shore up their defense with new acquisition.

The Miami Dolphins are adding a pass rusher to the roster, with Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reporting that the former Los Angeles Chargers star Melvin Ingram is signing with the AFC East team.

Source: FA pass-rusher Melvin Ingram is signing with the #Dolphins. Some potential help off the edge.

At 34 years old, Ingram believes he can still contribute to Miami's stop unit that is currently ranked just 22nd in the entire league with 22.6 points allowed per game but ninth in total defense with 308.1 total yards surrendered per contest.

This move by the Dolphins also came on the heels of the season-ending injury suffered by Jaelan Phillips, who is still tied for second on the team with 6.5 sacks. The need for more pressure up front by the Dolphins' defense was also highlighted in their shocking 28-27 stunning loss to the Tennessee Titans, whose quarterback, Will Levis, absorbed just a sack.

Ingram is not a stranger in Miami, having played for 17 games with the team back in the 2022 campaign in which he posted 6.0 sacks and 22 combined tackles to go with 10 quarterback hits and seven tackles for losses on top of a pass defended and a forced fumble.

Igram's best days in the NFL were with the Chargers, with whom he earned three consecutive Pro Bowl nods from 2017 to 2019. After his stint with the Bolts, Ingram suited up for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The first-round pick of the San Diego Chargers in the 2012 NFL Draft can see action with the Dolphins again as soon as Week 15's date with the New York Jets at home.