The Anaheim Ducks travel to the Lone Star State to take on the Dallas Stars Thursday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Ducks-Stars prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Ducks are 16-30-1 this season, and they have lost seven of their last 10 games. Anaheim has already played the Stars once this season, but that game was back in October. Nonetheless, the Ducks lost that game by a goal. In that game, Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry found the back of the net. John Gibson allowed three goals on 24 shots in the loss. Alex Killorn has been out for a few games now, and he will remain out for this one as he had knee surgery.

The Stars are one of the best teams in the NHL, and they have won six of their last 10 games. Their 62 points put them in a tight race at the top of the Central Division. In the win against the Ducks, Roope Hintz, Joe Pavelski, and Miro Heiskanen all scored. Jake Oettinger made 27 saves on 29 shots in the win. However, Oettinger is day-to-day. Heiskanen and Mason Marchment are also day-to-day, so their status is up in the air for the game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Stars Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ducks vs. Stars

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Ducks have a very tough matchup. The Stars are a very good team, and they have a great time in the offensive zone. Anaheim needs to try to match that. Dallas allows 3.04 goals per game, which is not a lot, but the Ducks could score three goals. All of the Ducks' win have come when the Ducks score 3+ goals. In fact, the Ducks are 16-6-0 when they score three or more goals this season. If the Ducks can do that in this game, they will be able to cover the spread, or win the game.

Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Stars should be able to score some goals in this game. The Ducks allow the seventh-most goals per game this season. Their 3.45 goals allowed per game also gives them the 12th-lowest save percentage. The Stars are going to have no problem having a good game in the offensive zone, despite some of their injury concerns. With that, Dallas should be able to cover the spread.

The Stars may not have Oettinger in this game, but their goaltender should have a great game no matter who it is. The Ducks score the fourth-fewest goals per game this season. Dallas allows just 3.04 goals per game. They will be able to hold the Ducks down in this game and possibly keep them to under three goals. The Stars are 14-2-2 when they allow less than three goals this season, so doing that in this game will be a big help.

Final Ducks-Stars Prediction & Pick

I do not know how this game will go. However, I am going to ride with the Stars. They are a very good offensive team, and they should be able to put up some goals against the Ducks. With that said, I will take the Stars to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Ducks-Stars Prediction & Pick: Dallas Stars -1.5 (-110)