Let's make a prediction, as the Nashville Predators are looking to get back on track tonight against the surprising Anaheim Ducks.

The Anaheim Ducks are one of the most surprising teams in the Western Conference, and they head to Tennessee tonight to take on the last-place Nashville Predators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Ducks-Predators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Ducks are off to a surprising start in the Pacific division, sitting fourth. They have won seven of their last nine games and are coming off a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night. The Ducks had won six straight before losing back-to-back games to the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers. The win over the Sharks got the team back on track, and they are close to challenging the Los Angeles Kings for a playoff spot in the Pacific.

On Saturday night, the Predators lost a high-scoring affair to the Arizona Coyotes, 7-5. They have lost three straight and five of the last six, finding themselves in last place in the Central division. Their offseason acquisitions of Ryan O'Reilly and Luke Schenn to hold off the rebuild have had mixed reviews. O'Reilly is leading the team in goals, but Schenn has been battling an injury all season. With some squads in the league looking for goaltending help, it may be time for the Predators to try and get a haul for their star goaltender, Juuse Saros.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Predators Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-170)

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Ducks have a goals-against average of 2.93, which is 13th in the NHL. Their starter, John Gibson, has the worst record of the two, standing at 3-4-0. However, he has a 2.21 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. Rookie Lukas Dostal leads the team with a 5-2-0 record but has a 3.15 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Gibson has always been among the best goaltenders in the league, but the team never performed for him. Now, he is watching his battery-mate get tons of goal support and wins, while he has the better stats but is taking losses. Gibson may be getting fed up with his time in Anaheim, but the fact is that whenever he is between the pipes, the Ducks have a great chance to win the game.

The Ducks are 19th in the league, with 3.14 goals per game. Their powerplay is also average, ranking 16th in the league. Their offense is led by Frank Vatrano and Mason McTavish, who each have 15 points in 14 games. Vatrano is tied for third in the NHL with 11 goals, four coming on the powerplay. Nashville has a goals-against average of 3.50 but has been more terrible as of late, allowing 17 goals in their last three games. Their penalty kill is 31st in the league, which may let Vatrano and the Ducks' vaunted first powerplay line an opportunity to pad the lead tonight.

Juuse Saros is a feared goaltender in the NHL. He has shown the ability to steal games the Predators have no business winning. However, he has not shown it so far this year. He has a 4-8-0 record with a 3.24 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. Saros will likely get the start tonight, as the Predators don't play again until Saturday.

Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win

There aren't many concrete reasons for the Predators to beat the Ducks tonight. If the odds fell in the other direction, an argument could be made that the Predators can cover the +1.5 spread. However, they are inconceivably the favorite in this matchup. How can the Predators find a way to beat the Ducks?

Juuse Saros has been struggling this season. However, he is among the best goaltenders in the league and can steal a game on any night. The Ducks' offense is chock full of talent, but they can have some inconsistencies where they fail to show up on a given night. In the middle of this run of good form, the Ducks got shut down by a combination of Tristan Jarry and Magnus Hellberg, losing 2-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jarry and Hellberg are nowhere near the talent level of Saros, so if the Ducks start slow tonight and Saros gains momentum, he will give the Predators a chance to win.

Final Ducks-Predators Prediction & Pick

The Ducks should be the favorite in this matchup. They are better than the Predators in almost every metric and are currently in better form. The Ducks have won seven of their last nine games, and both goalies are playing well. Mason McTavish, Frank Vatrano, and Ryan Strome are averaging over a point per game and are pacing an above-average offense. The Predators struggle to keep the puck out of the net, allowing 5.67 goals per game during their three-game losing streak. Anaheim has held their opponents to 2.93 goals per game, and the Predators are averaging just three goals per game. The Predators rank 20th in the NHL in scoring and 22nd in shots per game. Whichever goalie is between the pipes for the Ducks tonight should be able to handle what the Predators will throw at them.

The Predators' steady crease has seen some bumps this season. Saros, amidst a cloud of uncertainty for his future with the team, has struggled with a 4-8-0 record with a 3.24 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. Saros is likely to start, but if Kevin Lankinen gets the nod, the Ducks may have an even better chance of winning. Lankinen has the better stats this season with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage, but he is less likely to steal a win than Saros.

Nashville isn't usually easy to visit as a road team and escape with a win. However, the Predators are only 3-3-0 this season at Bridgestone Arena, while the Ducks are playing well away from the Honda Centre with a 4-2-0 record. The Predators have been without Luke Schenn, and Ryan McDonagh is also questionable for this game. For a team struggling with stopping an opponent's offense, the loss of McDonagh will not help their cause.

Final Ducks-Predators Prediction & Pick: Anaheim Ducks ML (+146)