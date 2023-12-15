We're in the Garden, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Ducks-Rangers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Anaheim Ducks will continue their trip as they travel from Long Island to Manhattan to face the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. We're in the Garden, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Ducks-Rangers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Ducks fell 4-3 to the New York Islanders on Wednesday. Initially, they trailed 2-0 in the second period when Troy Terry struck for a powerplay goal to cut the deficit. The Ducka tacked on two more goals to take the lead. Sadly, they allowed a powerplay tally from Mathew Barzal to tie the game. The Ducks then somehow allowed Simon Holmstrom to backhand a short-handed goal top shelf over the shoulders of goalie John Gibson to seal the game late. Significantly, Gibson finished with 30 saves. The Ducks fired 24 shots on goal. Additionally, they won 49 percent of their faceoffs. The Ducks went 1 for 2 on the powerplay while leveling 16 hits and blocking 15 shots.

The Rangers lost 7-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Garden. Unfortunately, Igor Shesterkin struggled in the net, allowing six goals on 29 shots. The Leafs jumped out to a 4–1 lead. Ultimately, the Rangers battled back and cut the deficit to 4-3. But the third period turned into a disaster for the Rangers as the Leafs tallied three goals. Overall, the Rangers fired 31 shots on goal. The Rangers also won 47 percent of their faceoffs. Meanwhile, they went 1 for 2 on the powerplay and 2 for 3 on the penalty kill. The Rangers had 23 hits and blocked 10 shots.

The Rangers and Ducks split the season series last year. However, the Rangers have dominated this series, going 7-2-1 over 10 games against the Ducks. The Rangers have also won eight games in a row at Madison Square Garden against the Ducks and covered the spread in 5 of 7 games. Somehow, the Ducks have won just once at the Garden since 2009.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Rangers Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (+100)

New York Rangers: -1.5 (-120)

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How to Watch Ducks vs. Rangers

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Madison Square Garden, Madison Square Garden 2, Bally Sports Southern California, and Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread

The Ducks have stumbled over the past few weeks, putting their hot start in the rearview mirror. Now, they come into the Garden ranking 29th in goals, 29th in shooting percentage, and 11th on the powerplay. Frank Vatrano is their best performer, with 14 goals and nine assists, including five powerplay snipes and three game-winning goals. However, he has struggled recently, going pointless through four games. Ryan Strome has tallied three goals and 14 assists, including one powerplay snipe.

Mason McTavish has not played in the past four games due to an upper-body injury. However, there is a chance he will suit up tonight. The Ducks would gladly welcome him back as he has notched 10 goals and 11 assists, including two powerplay snipes, one shorthanded goal, and three game-winning goals. Additionally, he has been amazing in the faceoff circle, winning 192 draws and losing 145.

John Gibson will likely make the start for the Ducks and comes in with a record of 5-13 with a 2.89 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904. Ultimately, he will play behind a defense that is 24th in goals against and 14th on the penalty kill.

The Ducks will cover the spread if they avoid taking penalties, as they are facing one of the most dangerous powerplays in the league. Also, they need to score early.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread

The Rangers suffered a bad loss recently. However, they get a good matchup here against the Ducks and will look to take their anger out on them. They are 14th in goals and eighth in shooting percentage. Likewise, they are the second-best unit on the powerplay.

Artemi Panarin leads the way with 16 goals and 23 assists, including four powerplay snipes. Also, Vincent Trocheck has been solid, with six goals and 19 assists, including four powerplay snipes. Mika Zibanejad has tallied eight goals and 15 assists, including four powerplay markers. Additionally, he has won 199 faceoffs and lost 179. Chris Kreider has tallied 14 goals and eight assists, including an amazing seven powerplay conversions. Meanwhile, Adam Fox has three goals and 15 assists, including three powerplay snipes, through 17 games.

Shesterkin or Jonathan Quick gets the start as the Rangers are on a back-to-back. Ultimately, Quick likely gets the nod due to the matchup and comes in with a record of 9-8-1 with a 2.20 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can draw penalties and score early. Then, their defense must pressure the Ducks.

Final Ducks-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Ducks do not like Madison Square Garden. Therefore, expect the Rangers to bounce back and tame the Ducks. This feels like a 5-2 game.

Final Ducks-Rangers Prediction & Pick: New York Rangers: -1.5 (-120)