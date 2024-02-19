Is Jared McCain the X-Factor for the Duke Blue Devils this year?

Freshman guard Jared McCain travelled across the country from California all the way to North Carolina in order to play for Duke this year, and at the perfect time of the Blue Devils season, McCain is beginning to peak. With a pair of outings last week that included a double-double versus Wake Forest and a record-setting performance on the road against Florida State, McCain earned the ACC Rookie of the Week for the second time this season, according to a tweet from the official ACC Men's Basketball Twitter account

“McCain averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals in wins over Wake Forest and Florida State. The native of Sacramento, California, scored the sixth-most points by a freshman in ACC history with his 35-point effort at Florida State. He broke the Blue Devils' freshman record for 3-point field goals made by connecting on 8-of-11 (72.7%) from long distance and matched Zion Williamson (2019) for Duke's freshman scoring record with 35 points. McCain also recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds at home against Wake Forest.”

For the season, McCain is averaging 13.8 points on 46/41/84 shooting splits, along with 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He's currently one of five players who is averaging at least 10 points per game for Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils squad this year, along with ACC Player of the Year candidate Kyle Filipowski, Jeremy Roach, Mark Mitchell and Tyrese Proctor. As is so often the case in Durham, Duke has National Championship aspirations this year, and McCain's impressive play could be what gives the Blue Devils a realistic chance to capture their first championship since 2015.