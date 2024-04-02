EA Sports PGA Tour just received its biggest content update yet for Season 11, which adds four major courses, a legendary Golfer, and much more. All the new courses will be readily available to play in modes like Quick Play,Private Match, and in Online/Tournament playlist rotations. Furthermore, the newest season brought some new changes to Challenges Mode. Without further ado, let's check out everything new with Season 11.
What's New In PGA Tour Season 11?
EA Sports PGA Tour Season 11 adds legendary Golfer Jack Nicklaus, along with four new Major Courses:
- Valhalla Golf Course
- Pinehurst No. 2
- Royal Troon
- Augusta National Par 3 Course
Interestingly, Nicklaus designed the Valhalla Golf Course, located in Louisville, Kentucky. Overall, this course features wide fairways, several water hazards, and more. Furthermore, it hosted several major championships, like the upcoming 2024 PGA Championship. The developers updated Career mode to have the PGA Championship rotate every season between Valhalla, Southern Hills, and Oak Hill.
- Drive, Chip, and Putt – Allows player to compete in famous junior golf competition
- Jack Nicklaus – Follow some of the best rounds from Nicklaus' Major Championship victories. Also includes other memorable moments from his career.
- Store & Content:
- Jack Nicklaus’ swing animation has been added to the Store rotation.
- Added a “Starter Bundle” which includes a set of rare specs and a currency pack.
- New items added to the store rotation including the TaylorMade Qi10 Driver, Scotty Cameron Circle T putters, and several new apparel items.
- Online:
- Increased matchmaking search timeout from 2 to 5 minutes.
- Outfits & Gear:
- Updated the “In to Out” swing animation.
- Fixed “TaylorMade MySpider – Red” left-handed version of the putter being colored white instead of red.
- Courses:
- [Kiawah] Moved several shrubs and bunker footprint decals that were incorrectly placed.
- UI:
- [Career] Fix to enable changing outfits in Career mode lobbies.
- [Select Golfer] Updated Patrick Cantlay’s picture.
- [Store] Updated thumbnail icons for “In to Out” and “Sweep” swing animations.
- Stability:
- Additional crash and stability-related fixes.
