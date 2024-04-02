EA Sports PGA Tour just received its biggest content update yet for Season 11, which adds four major courses, a legendary Golfer, and much more. All the new courses will be readily available to play in modes like Quick Play,Private Match, and in Online/Tournament playlist rotations. Furthermore, the newest season brought some new changes to Challenges Mode. Without further ado, let's check out everything new with Season 11.

What's New In PGA Tour Season 11?

EA Sports PGA Tour Season 11 adds legendary Golfer Jack Nicklaus, along with four new Major Courses:

  • Valhalla Golf Course
  • Pinehurst No. 2
  • Royal Troon
  • Augusta National Par 3 Course

Interestingly, Nicklaus designed the Valhalla Golf Course, located in Louisville, Kentucky. Overall, this course features wide fairways, several water hazards, and more. Furthermore, it hosted several major championships, like the upcoming 2024 PGA Championship. The developers updated Career mode to have the PGA Championship rotate every season between Valhalla, Southern Hills, and Oak Hill.

Secondly comes Pinehurst No. 2, designed by another legendary golfer, Donald Ross. Overall, this course hosted more single golf championships than any course in America. Furthermore, this course will host the 2024 U.S. Open, and will be added to the Career Mode rotation.
Thirdly, the developers added the Royal Troon. Overall, this course now joins The Open rotation, joining Royal Liverpool, and St Andrews. Lastly, the developers added the Augusta National Par 3 Course, which they announced last week. And, as mentioned previously, all four of these courses are available to play across a wide variety of modes.
Jack Nicklaus joins the game roster, increasing the roster size to 23 playable golfers. Known as the Golden Bear, Nicklaus won the Masters six times, which is the current record for any professional golfer. In-game, he comes with his own unique set of golf clubs, outfits, and swing animation. Play as one of the best to ever do it in any mode that lets you play as pro golfers.
Lastly, EA Sports updated Challenges Mode with two new series:
  • Drive, Chip, and Putt – Allows player to compete in famous junior golf competition
  • Jack Nicklaus – Follow some of the best rounds from Nicklaus' Major Championship victories. Also includes other memorable moments from his career.
With a new season means a new Pro Pass. The Season 11 Pro Pass features a variety of cosmetic item. Earn tokens throughout the season and complete quests to earn items like new apparel or Nicklaus' clubs.
Furthermore, EA Play Members will be glad to know that EA Sports PGA Tour is coming to the service via the Play List.
EA Sports also released new patch notes to improve the experience. Below is a general list of improvements:
  • Store & Content:
    • Jack Nicklaus’ swing animation has been added to the Store rotation.
    • Added a “Starter Bundle” which includes a set of rare specs and a currency pack.
    • New items added to the store rotation including the TaylorMade Qi10 Driver, Scotty Cameron Circle T putters, and several new apparel items.
  • Online:
    • Increased matchmaking search timeout from 2 to 5 minutes.
  • Outfits & Gear:
    • Updated the “In to Out” swing animation.
    • Fixed “TaylorMade MySpider – Red” left-handed version of the putter being colored white instead of red.
  • Courses:
    • [Kiawah] Moved several shrubs and bunker footprint decals that were incorrectly placed.
  • UI:
    • [Career] Fix to enable changing outfits in Career mode lobbies.
    • [Select Golfer] Updated Patrick Cantlay’s picture.
    • [Store] Updated thumbnail icons for “In to Out” and “Sweep” swing animations.
  • Stability:
  • Additional crash and stability-related fixes.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about EA Sports PGA Tour Season 11. Between the new courses, updated Challenges Mode, and inclusion of a Legendary Golfer, this update is definitely the biggest yet. We hope you enjoy everything new in Season 11!

