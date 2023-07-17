Hoffenheim and Strasbourg lock horns in the International Women's Friendly! Catch the International Women's Friendly odds series here, featuring our Hoffenheim-Strasbourg prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Hoffenheim finished the 2022-23 Bundesliga season in 12th place with a 10-6-18 record. The team finished just three points ahead of the relegation spot but still managed to get 48 goals and 36 points.

Strasbourg finished in 15th place in the French Ligue 1. Their 9-13-16 record was enough to put them five points clear of the relegation spot, finishing with 51 goals and 40 points.

Here are the Hoffenheim-Strasbourg soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Elite Friendlies Odds: Hoffenheim-Strasbourg Odds

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: -135

RC Strasbourg Alsace: +290

Draw: +290

Over 2.5 Goals: -138

Under 2.5 Goals: -102

How to Watch Hoffenheim vs. Strasbourg

TV: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Stream: YouTube, Bet365

Time: 11 AM ET/ 8 AM PT

Why Hoffenheim Can Beat Strasbourg

Hoffenheim, once a stable German first-division team and former participant in top European club competitions, finds itself in an unexpected situation in Germany's top flight. Their drastic drop in form has surprised many, especially considering their decent start to the season with four wins in the first six rounds.

In their international club-friendly matches, the hosts have played two games. They secured a 3-1 victory over FC Astoria Walldorf but suffered a 2-1 loss against SV 07 Elversberg. Grischa Promel scored in both matches, while Kevin Vogt and Pavel Kaderabek found the back of the net in the Astoria match.

Finishing 12th in the league, Hoffenheim scored 48 goals and accumulated 36 points, placing them three points ahead of the relegation zone. They managed to finish ahead of teams like Bremen, Bochum, and Augsburg. However, Hoffenheim has the sixth-worst home record, with a 7-2-8 tally at the PreZero Arena, scoring 28 goals and conceding 29.

Despite taking over the club during a challenging time, American manager Pellegrino Matarazzo has shown his expertise in navigating vulnerable positions. After a rough start, he seems to have found a winning formula. Andrej Kamaric contributed 15 goals throughout the season, while Ihlas Bebou and Christoph Baumgartner scored seven goals each. Angelino led in assists with nine.

Hoffenheim has conceded a goal in each of their last nine matches but has managed to score in their previous six consecutive games. In the current season, TSG Hoffenheim has scored 48 goals and registered 36.84 shots on goal.

Unfortunately, Kevin Vogt and Pavel Kaderabek will be unavailable for the upcoming game due to injuries. The team places high expectations on their top players, Andrej Kramaric with 12 goals and Ihlas Bebou with 7 goals. Their expected goal values per 90 minutes are 11.67 and 4.05, respectively. Among the top defenders for TSG Hoffenheim are Kevin Akpoguma and Ozan Muhammed Kabak.

Why Strasbourg Can Beat Hoffenheim

Strasbourg, under the management of Patrick Vieira, aims to improve its placement in the upcoming season in France. Last season, they had a record of nine wins, 13 draws, and 16 losses, finishing just five points and two places above the relegation zone. In the new Ligue 1 season, which will feature 18 teams, the bottom two teams will be relegated, while the 16th-placed team will compete in a relegation playoff.

In their last season, Strasbourg concluded with a three-game winless streak. They had 1-1 draws against Troyes and PSG but suffered a 2-1 loss in their final game against Lorient. On their travels, Strasbourg recorded a 4-6-9 away record, scoring 26 goals and accumulating 18 points. Their away form was better than that of Brest, Nantes, and Auxerre.

Patrick Vieira, the former Crystal Palace manager, faces the challenge of improving his team's performance this season. Mathieu Le Scornet, Julien Stephan, and Frédéric Antonetti held managerial roles in the previous season. Vieira aims to enhance the team's statistics of 11.8 total shots, 3.8 corners, and 1.3 goals per game. Habib Diallo led the team with 20 goals, while Jean-Ricner Bellegarde provided the most assists with six. Kevin Gameiro contributed 10 goals to the team. Strasbourg registered 51 shots on target and 37.83 shots on goal throughout the season.

Despite their difficulties, Strasbourg demonstrated better form towards the end of the season, winning two games and suffering one loss in their last five matches. Currently, Strasbourg possesses a stronger defense, with a total of 1533 interceptions and 62 blocks.

It is evident that Le Racing has faced challenges throughout the campaign, and their visit to Germany is unlikely to stabilize their performance. Eiji Kawashima, Maxime Le Marchand, and Nordin Kandil will be sidelined due to injuries.

As expected, the top goal-scorers for Strasbourg are Habib Diallo with 20 goals, and Kevin Gameiro with 10 goals. Their expected goal values per 90 minutes are 19.65 and 10.85, respectively. Alexander Djiku and Maxime Le Marchand stand out as the top defensive players for Strasbourg.

Final Hoffenheim-Strasbourg Prediction & Pick

The game for both squads will be vital as they prepare ahead of their domestic campaigns. However, Hoffenheim's home form is slightly better than Strasbourg's away record. Lots of goals are expected with the home team nudging a short margin of victory.

Final Hoffenheim-Strasbourg Prediction & Pick: Hoffenheim (-135), Over 2.5 goals (-138)