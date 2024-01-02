Delve into Epic Games Store's January Mystery Game promotion with 20 Minutes Till Dawn, the thrilling free title available for a limited time.

The Epic Games Store has once again caught the attention of the gaming community by offering 20 Minutes Till Dawn for free, available to users until January 3 at 10 AM CT. This announcement is a part of the ongoing Mystery Game promotion, a series of surprise game releases that have been thrilling players throughout the holiday season.

20 Minutes Till Dawn, while not as widely recognized as some of its counterparts in the promotion, has proven to be a gem in its own right. The game is an engaging Survivors-like experience, where players battle against waves of monsters, striving to survive until dawn. The gameplay is a fresh take on the roguelike genre, requiring players to actively manage attacks and recharges, contrasting the automatic mechanics seen in similar games like Vampire Survivors. This unique approach has led to the game's commercial success and strong critical acclaim, including a Strong OpenCritic rating and a Top Critic Average of 77.

The Epic Games Store's Mystery Game promotion is nearing its conclusion, with recent rumors and leaks hinting at the final games. Following 20 Minutes Till Dawn, A Plague Tale: Innocence is rumored to be the next free game, available from January 3. The promotion is expected to conclude with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which will be available from January 4 to January 11.

The full list of games included in the Epic Games Store Mystery Game promotion is as follows:

Full List Of Epic Games Store Free Games January 2024

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (December 13 – December 20)

DNF Duel (December 20 – December 21)

Melvor Idle (December 21 – December 22)

Art of Rally (December 22 – December 23)

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition (December 23 – December 24)

Ghostwire: Tokyo (December 24 – December 25)

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition (December 25 – December 26)

Human Resource Machine (December 26 – December 27)

Cursed to Golf (December 27 – December 28)

Cat Quest (December 28 – December 29)

Snakebird Complete (December 29 – December 30)

Saints Row (December 30 – December 31)

Ghostrunner (December 31 – January 1)

20 Minutes Till Dawn (January 1 – January 3)

Epic Games Store Free Games Leaked

According to the leaks, the upcoming free mystery games on the Epic Games Store for 2024 are:

A Plague Tale: Innocence (January 3 – January 4)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (January 4 – January 11)

This lineup showcases a diverse range of gaming experiences, from the strategic depths of 20 Minutes Till Dawn to quite possibly the narrative-driven adventures in A Plague Tale: Innocence and the action-packed Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. The Epic Games Store's promotion has not only increased engagement on the platform but has also provided gamers with an opportunity to explore various genres and titles.

As the promotion draws to a close, the gaming community is encouraged to take advantage of these final days. 20 Minutes Till Dawn offers a challenging and immersive gameplay experience that should not be missed. With the inclusion of A Plague Tale: Innocence and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy in the lineup, the excitement continues, promising a strong finish to an already impressive promotion.

