Wondering how to finish one of the longest quest chains in the game? Look no further; here is our guide to the Escape From Tarkov TerraGroup Trail quest line.
The TerraGroup Trail #EscapefromTarkov pic.twitter.com/nSquc08nc0
— Escape from Tarkov (@tarkov) July 28, 2023
The TerraGroup Trail quest line first became available after Escape From Tarkov uploaded this video on their Twitter account. It featured the Fence asking the player for help in locating some of his men who found something in Shoreline but disappeared. This kicks off the quest line, which received new quests every day until now. It culminates into a quest that rewards the player with a permanent stash upgrade, something new to the game.
Now, without further ado, let's go into our guide for one of the longest quest lines in the game.
Escape From Tarkov TerraGroup Trail Quest Guide
Jump To: Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6 | Part 7 | Part 8 | Part 9 | Part 10 | Part 11 | Part 12 | Part 13 | Part 14 | Part 15 | Part 16 | Part 17 | Part 18 | Part 19 |
Objectives
- Locate Fence's men who went missing on Shoreline
- Survive and extract from the location
Rewards
- N/A
Guide
- The player will have to find the bodies of Fence's missing men in Shoreline. They must then extract. Should the player fail to extract by dying, they must find the bodies again.
- The bodies can be found near a military truck, located between te swamp village and the resort.
Objectives
- Eliminate 2 weird Scavs
- Find the source of their abnormal behavior
- Hand over the found evidence
Rewards
- +12,700 EXP
- Therapist Rep +0.02
- 38,000 Roubles
- 39,900 Roubles with Intelligence center Level 1
- 43,700 Roubles with Intelligence center Level 2
- 2× Grizzly medical kit
- 2× Propital regenerative stimulant injector
Guide
- Players must kill Scavs near the military truck in Shoreline (the same as in Part 1) or in the village on the eastern island on Lighthouse. After killing them, the player must loot an “Obdolbos N” cocktail injector” from the bodies. They must then turn it over to Therapist.
Objectives
- Obtain the mysterious laptop at the water treatment plant
- Hand over the laptop
Rewards
- +14,600 EXP
- Prapor Rep +0.02
- 40,000 Roubles
- 42,000 Roubles with Intelligence center Level 1
- 46,000 Roubles with Intelligence center Level 2
- 1× SR-2M “Veresk” 9×21 submachine gun
- 3× SR-2M 9×21 30-round magazine
- 3× 9x21mm BT ammo pack (30 pcs)
Guide
- The player has to recover the Toughbook reinforced laptop from a specific location in Lighthouse. The player must then turn it over to Prapor to complete the quest.
- The laptop can be found in the water treatment plant. Specifically, it's in one of three locations in the treatment plant
- On the sandbags next to the portable toilet
- Inside the portable toilet
- Inside of the red container, underneath a crate
Objectives
- Locate the place of Rogues' meeting spot on Shoreline
- Disrupt the deal
- Survive and extract from the location
Rewards
- +24,300 EXP
- Prapor Rep +0.03
- 50,000 Roubles
- 52,500 Roubles with Intelligence center Level 1
- 57,500 Roubles with Intelligence center Level 2
- 1× GP-25 “Kostyor” 40mm underbarrel grenade launcher
- 5× 40mm VOG-25 grenade
Guide
- The player will have to face Sanitar and the Goons in this mission. They will be in the cottage area in Shoreline.
- The player must first enter the area to complete the first objective. They must then kill Sanitar or one of the Goons to complete the second objective. Afterward, the player must extract to complete the quest.
Objectives
- Ask Mechanic to decode the laptop
Rewards
- +5,000 EXP
- Prapor Rep +0.01
Guide
- The player must complete TerraGroup Trail Part 6
Objectives
- Hand over 5 Physical Bitcoins
Rewards
- +19,300 EXP
- Mechanic Rep +0.02
- Unlocks barter for Kalashnikov AK-74M 5.45×39 assault rifle at Mechanic LL1
Guide
- The player will either have to find these coins in a raid or create them using a Bitcoin farm in the Hideout.
Objectives
- Deal with Peacekeeper
Rewards
- +5,000 EXP
- Therapist Rep +0.01
Guide
- The player must accept the TerraGroup Trail Part 8 mission
Objectives
- Eliminate 10 Scavs while equipped with RUAF gear and weapons on the following maps:
- Streets of Tarkov
- Interchange
- Customs
- Factory
- Woods
- Reserve
- Lighthouse
- Shoreline
Rewards
- +25,300 EXP
- Peacekeeper Rep +0.02
- 500 Dollars
- 525 Dollars with Intelligence Center Level 1
- 575 Dollars with Intelligence Center Level 2
- 1× HighCom Trooper TFO body armor (Multicam)
- 1× HighCom Striker ULACH IIIA helmet (Desert Tan)
Guide
#EscapeFromTarkov **Event Armor/Weapon List**
After many hours of testing, we have a 100% exact list of the helmets, armors, and weapons that can be used in combination for this event.
Yellow Highlight = Helmets
Armors shown are level 4+ only pic.twitter.com/4GIPOnyp3M
— LogicalSolutions (@LogicaISoIution) July 30, 2023
- The player must wear a Russian-based armor vest/armored chest rig and helmet, as well as a Russian weapon for the kills to count.
- Helmets are required in this event.
Objectives
- Stash 2 Bottles of Dan Jackiel whiskey in the Revis store on Interchange
- Stash an SP-8 Survival Machete inside the pumping station on Factory
- Stash a Desert Tech MDR 7.62×51 assault rifle in dorm room 302 on Customs
- Stash 2 EOTech HHS-1 hybrid sights in the sawmill guard post on Woods
- Stash GPNVG-18 Night Vision goggles in the third structure of the railroad warehouse on Reserve
Rewards
- +27,400 EXP
- Peacekeeper Rep +0.03
- 550 Dollars
- 578 Dollars with Intelligence Center Level 1
- 633 Dollars with Intelligence Center Level 2
- 1× Colt M4A1 5.56×45 assault rifle (variant USASOC-II)
- 3× 5.56×45 Magpul PMAG 30 GEN M3 STANAG 30-round magazine (FDE)
- 120× 5.56x45mm M855A1
Guide
- This is the usual stash mission, which requires the player to bring the required items into the raid, then stashing them in the required locations.
Objectives
- Eliminate any 30 targets while using VSS Vintorez 9×39 special sniper rifle in the car dealership area on Streets of Tarkov
- Plant Sanitar's bag on the second floor of the car dealership near Kaban's office
Rewards
- +28,500 EXP
- Peacekeeper Rep +0.03
- 600 Dollars
- 630 Dollars with Intelligence Center Level 1
- 690 Dollars with Intelligence Center Level 2
- 1× M203 40mm underbarrel grenade launcher
- 5× 40x46mm M386 (HE) grenade
Guide
- Players must kill a total of 30 entities using the specified sniper rifle. They must do so within the vicinity of the LexOs car dealership in Streets of Tarkov.
- After killing the 30 entities, the player must then place Sanitar's Bag near Kaban's office.
- Kaban's office is located in the closed section on the second floor of the dealership.
- The player needs the Car dealership closed section key to access the office.
Objectives
- Plant a radio repeater inside the Mi-8 helicopter at the water treatment plant on Lighthouse
- Plant a radio repeater inside the abandoned USEC cottage on Lighthouse
- Plant a radio repeater on the hill in front of the Lighthouse island
- Plant a radio repeater on the roof of the landing stage on Lighthouse
Rewards
- +15,000 EXP
- Mechanic Rep +0.01
- 30,000 Roubles
- 33,600 Roubles with Intelligence Center Level 1
- 34,500 Roubles with Intelligence Center Level 2
Guide
- The player must place one radio repeater in each of the four locations stated in the objectives.
- It is highly recommended to do this in four separate raids, while placing the radio repeater in your secure container. This makes it so that you won't lose the repeater should you die before planting it.
- It's important to note that if you have already finished Network Provider Part 2, you will lose access to this quest.
Objectives
- Hand over a Piece of plexiglass
- Hand over an Insulating tape
- Hand over a Military circuit board
- Hand over a Military COFDM Wireless Signal Transmitter
Rewards
- +27,400 EXP
- Mechanic Rep +0.01
- Lightkeeper Rep +0.01
- 1× Decoded Digital secure DSP radio transmitter
Guide
- The player can just hand over the items listed in the objectives to finish the quest.
Objectives
- Obtain the V4 Flash Drive on Customs
- Reflash the Radio transmitter
- Hand over the V4 Flash Drive to Mechanic
- Visit the lighthouse building
Rewards
- +28,500 EXP
- Mechanic Rep +0.01
Guide
- The player must do the objectives in order. The player must first find the V4 Flash Drive in the USEC stash building in Customs. It can be found in one of two locations inside the building
- Bench next to the door
- Desk next to the greenscreen
- The player must then reflash the transmitter using Intelligence Center level 1 in the Hideout
- After reflashing, turn over the Flash Drive to the Mechanic
- Finally, the player must bring the radio transmitter and cross the Lighthouse bridge
- The transmitter is required as it will deactivate the Claymores and prevent Zryachiy from killing the player.
Objectives
- Obtain Reagent Omega from the testing area in The Lab
- Obtain Reagent Beta from the laboratory zone in The Lab
- Obtain Reagent Alpha from the laboratory testing area in The Lab
Rewards
- +30,000 EXP
- Lightkeeper Rep +0.01
- 2× Far-forward GPS Signal Amplifier Unit
- 1× Far-forward current converter
Guide
- Other than the entrance keycard for labs, the player will need two other keycards
- TerraGroup Labs keycard (Green) (Unlocks laboratory zone)
- TerraGroup Labs keycard (Black) (Unlocks laboratory testing area)
- The player must then recover the Reagent containers from each of these areas
Objectives
- Obtain the first part of the encoded intel on Woods
- Obtain the second part of the encoded intel on Woods
- Transfer the first part of the data from the manager's terminal in The Lab
- Transfer the second part of the data from the USEC terminal on Lighthouse
Rewards
- +30,000 EXP
- Fence Rep +0.01
- 50,000 Roubles
- 52,500 Roubles with Intelligence Center Level 1
- 57,500 Roubles with Intelligence Center Level 2
- 2× TerraGroup “Blue Folders” materials
Guide
- The player can find the intel inside Scav bunker. There are two possible locations for each flash drive
- Flash drive 1
- On the nightstand
- On the wooden table
- Flash drive 2
- On the folded mattress
- On the sofa armrest
- Flash drive 1
- After recovering the flash drives, the player must then upload them in two different maps
- For the Labs flash drive, the player needs the TerraGroup Labs manager's office room key to access the manager's terminal.
- For the Lighthouse flash drive, the player must go to the chalet and place it on the first-floor dining table.
Objectives
- Hand over 10 found in raid “Obdolbos of Truth” injectors
Rewards
- +32,300 EXP
- Therapist Rep +0.05
- 80,000 Roubles
- 84,900 Roubles with Intelligence center Level 1
- 90,000 Roubles with Intelligence center Level 2
- 3× ETG-change regenerative stimulant injector
- 3× PNB (Product 16) stimulant injector
- 3× Trimadol stimulant injector
Guide
- Players can find the injectors on the bodies of weird Scavs. They are located in the same place as in Part 2.
Objectives
- Place a WI-FI Camera to watch the sliding gate in the supply warehouse on Reserve
Rewards
- +31,400 EXP
- Mechanic Rep +0.05
- 600 Euros
- 630 Euros with Intelligence center Level 1
- 690 Euros with Intelligence center Level 2
- 1× Steyr AUG A3 5.56×45 assault rifle
- 3× Steyr AUG 5.56×45 30-round magazine
- 120× 5.56x45mm M995
Guide
- The player must first buy a Wi-Fi Camera from Mechanic to do this quest. They must then bring the Wi-Fi Camera to Reserve.
- The player must enter the north-west underground storage warehouse.
- After going down the ramp, the player must then place the camera on the forklift near the sliding gate
Objectives
- Eliminate 25 Raiders while equipped with RUAF uniform and weapons
Rewards
- +32,300 EXP
- Prapor Rep +0.05
- 90,000 Roubles
- 94,500 Roubles with Intelligence Center Level 1
- 103,500 Roubles with Intelligence Center Level 2
- 1× 6B43 6A Zabralo-Sh body armor
Guide
- The player must eliminate Scav Raiders on Reserve or Lab using the same equipment as in Part 8.
Objectives
- Eliminate any 7 targets during night time on Shoreline (in one raid)
- Send a signal with a flare from the top of the small lighthouse on the coast to the ship waiting in the bay (in one raid)
- Survive and extract from the location
Rewards
- +50,000 EXP
- Fence Rep +0.5
- +2 inventory slot lines in stash
- This is one of the earliest instances of a player being able to permanently increase their Stash size past the Hideout upgrades.
Guide
- The player will need a ZiD SP-81 26×75 signal pistol and a 26x75mm flare cartridge (Yellow) for this mission. You can also use a handheld RSP-30 yellow flare for this mission.
- After getting the required flares, the player must then run a night time Shoreline raid (~22:00-05:00) and kill seven entities. After killing the seven entities, the player must then head to the lighthouse at the southern edge of the map.
- Once in the lighthouse, the player must climb it and shoot the flare upwards.
- After completing the two objectives, the player must then extract safely.
That's all of the missions so far for the TerraGroup Trail quest line in Escape from Tarkov. Should more TerraGroup Trail quests arrive, we will be sure to update this guide.
Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.