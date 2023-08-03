Wondering how to finish one of the longest quest chains in the game? Look no further; here is our guide to the Escape From Tarkov TerraGroup Trail quest line.

The TerraGroup Trail quest line first became available after Escape From Tarkov uploaded this video on their Twitter account. It featured the Fence asking the player for help in locating some of his men who found something in Shoreline but disappeared. This kicks off the quest line, which received new quests every day until now. It culminates into a quest that rewards the player with a permanent stash upgrade, something new to the game.

Now, without further ado, let's go into our guide for one of the longest quest lines in the game.

Escape From Tarkov TerraGroup Trail Quest Guide

Part 1

Objectives

Locate Fence's men who went missing on Shoreline

Survive and extract from the location

Rewards

N/A

Guide

The player will have to find the bodies of Fence's missing men in Shoreline. They must then extract. Should the player fail to extract by dying, they must find the bodies again.

The bodies can be found near a military truck, located between te swamp village and the resort.

Part 2

Objectives

Eliminate 2 weird Scavs

Find the source of their abnormal behavior

Hand over the found evidence

Rewards

+12,700 EXP

Therapist Rep +0.02

38,000 Roubles 39,900 Roubles with Intelligence center Level 1 43,700 Roubles with Intelligence center Level 2

2× Grizzly medical kit

2× Propital regenerative stimulant injector

Guide

Players must kill Scavs near the military truck in Shoreline (the same as in Part 1) or in the village on the eastern island on Lighthouse. After killing them, the player must loot an “Obdolbos N” cocktail injector” from the bodies. They must then turn it over to Therapist.

Part 3

Objectives

Obtain the mysterious laptop at the water treatment plant

Hand over the laptop

Rewards

Guide

The player has to recover the Toughbook reinforced laptop from a specific location in Lighthouse. The player must then turn it over to Prapor to complete the quest.

The laptop can be found in the water treatment plant. Specifically, it's in one of three locations in the treatment plant On the sandbags next to the portable toilet Inside the portable toilet Inside of the red container, underneath a crate



Part 4

Objectives

Locate the place of Rogues' meeting spot on Shoreline

Disrupt the deal

Survive and extract from the location

Rewards

+24,300 EXP

Prapor Rep +0.03

50,000 Roubles 52,500 Roubles with Intelligence center Level 1 57,500 Roubles with Intelligence center Level 2

1× GP-25 “Kostyor” 40mm underbarrel grenade launcher

5× 40mm VOG-25 grenade

Guide

The player will have to face Sanitar and the Goons in this mission. They will be in the cottage area in Shoreline.

The player must first enter the area to complete the first objective. They must then kill Sanitar or one of the Goons to complete the second objective. Afterward, the player must extract to complete the quest.

Part 5

Objectives

Ask Mechanic to decode the laptop

Rewards

+5,000 EXP

Prapor Rep +0.01

Guide

The player must complete TerraGroup Trail Part 6

Part 6

Objectives

Hand over 5 Physical Bitcoins

Rewards

+19,300 EXP

Mechanic Rep +0.02

Unlocks barter for Kalashnikov AK-74M 5.45×39 assault rifle at Mechanic LL1

Guide

The player will either have to find these coins in a raid or create them using a Bitcoin farm in the Hideout.

Part 7

Objectives

Deal with Peacekeeper

Rewards

+5,000 EXP

Therapist Rep +0.01

Guide

The player must accept the TerraGroup Trail Part 8 mission

Part 8

Objectives

Eliminate 10 Scavs while equipped with RUAF gear and weapons on the following maps: Streets of Tarkov Interchange Customs Factory Woods Reserve Lighthouse Shoreline



Rewards

+25,300 EXP

Peacekeeper Rep +0.02

500 Dollars 525 Dollars with Intelligence Center Level 1 575 Dollars with Intelligence Center Level 2

1× HighCom Trooper TFO body armor (Multicam)

1× HighCom Striker ULACH IIIA helmet (Desert Tan)

Guide

#EscapeFromTarkov **Event Armor/Weapon List** After many hours of testing, we have a 100% exact list of the helmets, armors, and weapons that can be used in combination for this event. Yellow Highlight = Helmets

Armors shown are level 4+ only pic.twitter.com/4GIPOnyp3M — LogicalSolutions (@LogicaISoIution) July 30, 2023

The player must wear a Russian-based armor vest/armored chest rig and helmet, as well as a Russian weapon for the kills to count. Helmets are required in this event.



Part 9

Objectives

Rewards

Guide

This is the usual stash mission, which requires the player to bring the required items into the raid, then stashing them in the required locations.

Part 10

Objectives

Eliminate any 30 targets while using VSS Vintorez 9×39 special sniper rifle in the car dealership area on Streets of Tarkov

Plant Sanitar's bag on the second floor of the car dealership near Kaban's office

Rewards

Guide

Players must kill a total of 30 entities using the specified sniper rifle. They must do so within the vicinity of the LexOs car dealership in Streets of Tarkov.

After killing the 30 entities, the player must then place Sanitar's Bag near Kaban's office.

Kaban's office is located in the closed section on the second floor of the dealership. The player needs the Car dealership closed section key to access the office.



Part 11

Objectives

Plant a radio repeater inside the Mi-8 helicopter at the water treatment plant on Lighthouse

Plant a radio repeater inside the abandoned USEC cottage on Lighthouse

Plant a radio repeater on the hill in front of the Lighthouse island

Plant a radio repeater on the roof of the landing stage on Lighthouse

Rewards

+15,000 EXP

Mechanic Rep +0.01

30,000 Roubles 33,600 Roubles with Intelligence Center Level 1 34,500 Roubles with Intelligence Center Level 2



Guide

The player must place one radio repeater in each of the four locations stated in the objectives.

It is highly recommended to do this in four separate raids, while placing the radio repeater in your secure container. This makes it so that you won't lose the repeater should you die before planting it.

It's important to note that if you have already finished Network Provider Part 2, you will lose access to this quest.

Part 12

Objectives

Rewards

Guide

The player can just hand over the items listed in the objectives to finish the quest.

Part 13

Objectives

Obtain the V4 Flash Drive on Customs

Reflash the Radio transmitter

Hand over the V4 Flash Drive to Mechanic

Visit the lighthouse building

Rewards

+28,500 EXP

Mechanic Rep +0.01

Guide

The player must do the objectives in order. The player must first find the V4 Flash Drive in the USEC stash building in Customs. It can be found in one of two locations inside the building Bench next to the door Desk next to the greenscreen

The player must then reflash the transmitter using Intelligence Center level 1 in the Hideout

After reflashing, turn over the Flash Drive to the Mechanic

Finally, the player must bring the radio transmitter and cross the Lighthouse bridge The transmitter is required as it will deactivate the Claymores and prevent Zryachiy from killing the player.



Part 14

Objectives

Obtain Reagent Omega from the testing area in The Lab

Obtain Reagent Beta from the laboratory zone in The Lab

Obtain Reagent Alpha from the laboratory testing area in The Lab

Rewards

Guide

Other than the entrance keycard for labs, the player will need two other keycards TerraGroup Labs keycard (Green) (Unlocks laboratory zone) TerraGroup Labs keycard (Black) (Unlocks laboratory testing area)

The player must then recover the Reagent containers from each of these areas

Part 15

Objectives

Rewards

+30,000 EXP

Fence Rep +0.01

50,000 Roubles 52,500 Roubles with Intelligence Center Level 1 57,500 Roubles with Intelligence Center Level 2

2× TerraGroup “Blue Folders” materials

Guide

The player can find the intel inside Scav bunker. There are two possible locations for each flash drive Flash drive 1 On the nightstand On the wooden table Flash drive 2 On the folded mattress On the sofa armrest

After recovering the flash drives, the player must then upload them in two different maps For the Labs flash drive, the player needs the TerraGroup Labs manager's office room key to access the manager's terminal. For the Lighthouse flash drive, the player must go to the chalet and place it on the first-floor dining table.



Part 16

Objectives

Hand over 10 found in raid “Obdolbos of Truth” injectors

Rewards

Guide

Players can find the injectors on the bodies of weird Scavs. They are located in the same place as in Part 2.

Part 17

Objectives

Place a WI-FI Camera to watch the sliding gate in the supply warehouse on Reserve

Rewards

Guide

The player must first buy a Wi-Fi Camera from Mechanic to do this quest. They must then bring the Wi-Fi Camera to Reserve.

The player must enter the north-west underground storage warehouse.

After going down the ramp, the player must then place the camera on the forklift near the sliding gate

Part 18

Objectives

Eliminate 25 Raiders while equipped with RUAF uniform and weapons

Rewards

+32,300 EXP

Prapor Rep +0.05

90,000 Roubles 94,500 Roubles with Intelligence Center Level 1 103,500 Roubles with Intelligence Center Level 2

1× 6B43 6A Zabralo-Sh body armor

Guide

The player must eliminate Scav Raiders on Reserve or Lab using the same equipment as in Part 8.

Part 19

Objectives

Eliminate any 7 targets during night time on Shoreline (in one raid)

Send a signal with a flare from the top of the small lighthouse on the coast to the ship waiting in the bay (in one raid)

Survive and extract from the location

Rewards

+50,000 EXP

Fence Rep +0.5

+2 inventory slot lines in stash This is one of the earliest instances of a player being able to permanently increase their Stash size past the Hideout upgrades.



Guide

The player will need a ZiD SP-81 26×75 signal pistol and a 26x75mm flare cartridge (Yellow) for this mission. You can also use a handheld RSP-30 yellow flare for this mission.

After getting the required flares, the player must then run a night time Shoreline raid (~22:00-05:00) and kill seven entities. After killing the seven entities, the player must then head to the lighthouse at the southern edge of the map.

Once in the lighthouse, the player must climb it and shoot the flare upwards.

After completing the two objectives, the player must then extract safely.

That's all of the missions so far for the TerraGroup Trail quest line in Escape from Tarkov. Should more TerraGroup Trail quests arrive, we will be sure to update this guide.

