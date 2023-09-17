Since 2016, The Esports Awards has been a celebration of excellence, creativity, and innovation in the Esports industry. As Esports has made more headway into collegiate athletics, so has the illustrious awards ceremony. The Esports Awards has just announced, the Scholars, a collegiate esports conference and awards ceremony. The event is set to take place from November 27th – 28th, 2023 at Resorts World Las Vegas. Fans can cast their nominations until September 15th at scholarsawards.com.
The Scholars: Collegiate Award Ceremony Launches in Las Vegas, Nevada
The Esports Awards have partnered with the gamer performance wearables and advanced apparel company, GamerTech to bring you an inaugural event to elevate the collegiate Esports industry. The CEO of the Esports Awards, Mike Ashford was quoted saying “I'm absolutely delighted to extend a warm welcome to GamerTech® as we embark on the inaugural editions of the Scholars and our Collegiate Gaming Summit at PWR UP Las Vegas. Through these events, we're fully embracing the future of esports and striving to equip gamers with the essential resources to nurture their careers.” The GamerTech team will also be on stage to announce the Player of the Year Award.
Here is the full list of the Scholars' 2023 nomination categories:
- Collegiate Program of the Year
- Conference of the Year
- Program Director of the Year
- Club of the Year
- Player of the Year presented by GamerTech®
- Tournament Organizer
- Team of the Year
- Commercial Partner of the Year
- Collegiate Student Leader of the Year
- Institution of the Year
- LAN of the Year
- Global Impact on Collegiate Gaming
Fans who wish to attend this landmark evening for collegiate gaming and esports can register for tickets here at: https://esports.eventscase.com/EN/TheScholarsAwards. Outside of the Scholars events, there are also other dates and events to keep note of like the Collegiate Gaming Mixer and the PWR UP Collegiate Gaming Summit, a networking and conference event made for both students and professionals.
Here is a full list of dates and key events to keep note of:
- September 15th – Nominations close
- September 21st – Finalist reveal & voting opens
- November 20th – Voting closes
- November 27th- Collegiate Gaming Mixer
- November 28th – PWR UP Collegiate Gaming Summit
- November 28th – Scholars ceremony
The clock is ticking for you to cast your nominations and buy your tickets for the world’s premier collegiate gaming symposium.
