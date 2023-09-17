Since 2016, The Esports Awards has been a celebration of excellence, creativity, and innovation in the Esports industry. As Esports has made more headway into collegiate athletics, so has the illustrious awards ceremony. The Esports Awards has just announced, the Scholars, a collegiate esports conference and awards ceremony. The event is set to take place from November 27th – 28th, 2023 at Resorts World Las Vegas. Fans can cast their nominations until September 15th at scholarsawards.com.

The Scholars: Collegiate Award Ceremony Launches in Las Vegas, Nevada

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Esports Awards have partnered with the gamer performance wearables and advanced apparel company, GamerTech to bring you an inaugural event to elevate the collegiate Esports industry. The CEO of the Esports Awards, Mike Ashford was quoted saying “I'm absolutely delighted to extend a warm welcome to GamerTech® as we embark on the inaugural editions of the Scholars and our Collegiate Gaming Summit at PWR UP Las Vegas. Through these events, we're fully embracing the future of esports and striving to equip gamers with the essential resources to nurture their careers.” The GamerTech team will also be on stage to announce the Player of the Year Award.

Here is the full list of the Scholars' 2023 nomination categories:

Collegiate Program of the Year

Conference of the Year

Program Director of the Year

Club of the Year

Player of the Year presented by GamerTech®

Tournament Organizer

Team of the Year

Commercial Partner of the Year

Collegiate Student Leader of the Year

Institution of the Year

LAN of the Year

Global Impact on Collegiate Gaming

Fans who wish to attend this landmark evening for collegiate gaming and esports can register for tickets here at: https://esports.eventscase.com/EN/TheScholarsAwards. Outside of the Scholars events, there are also other dates and events to keep note of like the Collegiate Gaming Mixer and the PWR UP Collegiate Gaming Summit, a networking and conference event made for both students and professionals.

Here is a full list of dates and key events to keep note of:

September 15th – Nominations close

September 21st – Finalist reveal & voting opens

November 20th – Voting closes

November 27th- Collegiate Gaming Mixer

November 28th – PWR UP Collegiate Gaming Summit

November 28th – Scholars ceremony

The clock is ticking for you to cast your nominations and buy your tickets for the world’s premier collegiate gaming symposium.

For more news and updates on all things gaming, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.