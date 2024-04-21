A new esports learning program targeted toward children is coming to iCode. iSports is a program created to help children better understand the world of competitive esports. With a significant increase of young gamers in this generation, iCode aims to nurture these kids and ensure they play in a safe and secure environment.
With that said, here’s everything you need to know about iSports.
iSports: Launch Date
According to the official press release, iCode plans on launching iSports come June 3, 2024. The program will run for 12 weeks and will utilize the popular battle royale Fortnite. The esports program aims to teach 8-13 year olds.
Given that Fortnite is more popular with the kids, it makes sense for the program to feature the BR. It’s also worth noting that iCode will have a generated in-game map specific to iSports. The map’s design was meant for kids to play in a safe and monitored environment.
Throughout the 12-week program, one hour will be dedicated to developing gameplay skills. Knowledgeable coaches will guide the kids during these sessions. To make things more interesting, iCode will host a tournament similar to a championship-level competition. The winner of the program will be recognized as the best gamer in the program.
What is iSports’ Goal?
iCode CEO Abid Abedi discussed why kids would benefit from the esports program. Abedi mentioned that the program will undoubtedly be a great summer activity for them. He also said that it would be the perfect immersion for them to learn what competitive gaming is all about.
Aside from educating the children, their goal is to instill life skills such as sportsmanship and teamwork. Considering how kids tend to mimic what they watch from adult streamers, iSports aims to rid them of the toxic traits and habits they picked up.
“iSports will serve as a great summer activity for kids to get out of the house, but the overall goal is to foster personal development through the many dynamic skills competitive gaming requires,” said Abid Abedi. “The iSports program places a strong emphasis on developing important life skills like sportsmanship, teamwork and strategic thinking. It will keep participants engaged and learning while school is out, and parents can rest assured knowing that their children are playing in a controlled environment.”
If we’re going to be completely honest, Abid Abedi and his team have brilliantly come up with an alternative to keep kids in school. Traditional schooling typically feels like a prison to kids. However, with iCode’s summer program, this could be a perfect method to keep children engaged in learning.
Other Details
iSports is partnering up with MSI. The technology corporation will provide state-of-the-art gaming equipment for the participants. This is inclusive of high-quality computers, top-tier gaming headsets, comfy gaming chairs, and high-speed processors. Kids are in for a treat as they will experience gaming like never before.
As mentioned earlier, iCode is hosting a tournament by the end of the program. With that in mind, MSI will provide prizes and giveaways to the best-performing students. One notable prize is MSI’s handheld gaming system known as Claw.
