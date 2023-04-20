The Eagles from France host the RotBlau from Switzerland in this exciting UECL match! It’s time to check our Europa Conference League odds series, starring our Nice-Basel prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Nice had a 2-1 advantage against Basel in the first leg match before halftime, but the RotBlau managed to make things equal in the 71st minute. The Eagles will be looking to bounce from their five-game winless run, including a recent 1-0 loss to Stade Brestois in France’s Ligue 1.

Basel is also caught in a similar dilemma. Basel is set to play its sixth game this April. After winning the first game against Winterthur in a 2-0 scoreline in the Swiss Super League, FCB is currently on a four-match winless streak. Basel hopes to recover from a 1-1 draw recently against Young Boys.

Here are the Nice-Basel soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa Conference League Odds: Nice-Basel Odds

OGC Nice: -210

FC Basel: +550

Draw: +320

Over 2.5 Goals: -122

Under 2.5 Goals: +100

How to Watch Nice vs. Basel

TV: N/A

Stream: Paramount+, ViX+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Nice Can Beat Basel

The home team has struggled for results in Ligue 1 of late but will turn their attention to continental football this week. They played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg last week, with Terem Moffi scoring both goals for the French club to take his tally for the season up to 19.

The Riviera team has been dropping points all over the place, and it is quite remarkable how they suddenly dropped in form while playing so well under the guidance of new coach Didier Digard. However, it seems the honeymoon period is over and now the team needs to figure out how to get out of trouble. Over the weekend they lost once again in Ligue 1, this time to Brest and they are now without a win for the last five matches. The last victory was earned over a month ago against Sheriff Tiraspol in the last 16 rounds of the Conference League.

Nice is currently enjoying its best-ever run on the continental stage and will be looking to secure a semifinal spot in the Conference League this week. Nice has lost two of their last three games after going unbeaten in their 14 games prior. They have however lost just one home game all year and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash. Nice also holds a 5-6-4 record at home in Ligue 1, having lost just one of their last twelve home games, with that loss coming against PSG, and averaging just 0.93 conceded per game at home in Ligue 1. The Eagles will be optimistic to finish things here in the Allianz Riviera.

To make matters worse, there is a huge injured list at the club: Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Aaron Ramsey, Alexis Beka Beka, Nicolas Pepe, Mattia Viti, Jordan Lotomba, Sofiane Diop, and Youcef Atal are all out for the upcoming match.

Gaetan Laborde and Terem Moffi are expected to lead the line, while Aaron Ramsey, Melvin Bard, and Antoine Mendy provide support from the midfield. Kasper Schmeichel remains the first-choice goalkeeper for Nice. Nice will be hoping that their regular 3-4-1-2 lineup will bring glory as they proceed to the next stage.

Why Basel Can Beat Nice

Basel has also struggled for results in their league assignments so far but remains hopeful of a European triumph at the end of the season. Zeki Amdouni opened the scoring from the penalty spot for the RotBlau last Thursday before heading home the equalizer midway through the second half.

The visitors will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways. Basel is on a run of three consecutive draws and has won just one of their last six matches across all competitions. They are winless in their last two away games and could lose this one. The Swiss side played a derby match in their domestic league drawing against the best team in the country Young Boys which will give them some additional confidence ahead of the return leg.

The Europa Conference League has been the beacon of hope and light in an otherwise dark season for FC Basel. They are on course to record their lowest league finish since the change of format to the Swiss Super League, although they are only three points away from their previous lowest position of third, with eight games still to play. Basel currently ranks sixth in the Super League with an 8-12-8 record. Their away record in Switzerland shows a 3-5-6 tally, scoring 14 goals in their travels.

For Basel, a visit to Nice will look daunting given the hosts’ home form. Having conceded eight goals in their last four games – an average of two per game – the same could be set to happen here. Basel must maintain its good defensive stats of 16.9 tackles, 10.4 interceptions, 16.5 clearances, and 3.1 saves in 11 Europa Conference League games.

Arnau Comas, Riccardo Calafiori, and Fabian Frei are out of the match this week. Sergio Lopez will watch the game from the sidelines as he serves his suspension. Coach Heiko Vogel will have to rely on the expertise of Zeki Amdouni and Andi Zeqiri in the attacking spots. Liam Millar, Andy Diouf, Wouter Burger, and Dan Ndoye provide some balance in the midfield. Marwin Hitz gets the nod as the starting goalkeeper for the RotBlau.

Final Nice-Basel Prediction & Pick

Nice’s home form should be once again evident in this important match. A lot of goals will be anticipated as both teams scrap for a place in the next round, but the hosts should proceed against the visitors.

Final Nice-Basel Prediction & Pick: Nice (-210), Over 2.5 goals (-122)