The recent Paradox Interactive Announcement Show announced the details for an upcoming DLC for their game Europa Universalis 4 titled Domination, including the DLC’s release date.

The Domination DLC’s release date is TBA. It is available for wishlisting on PC via Steam, Epic Games, the Microsoft/Xbox Store, and GOG.

The website describes the DLC as such:

Centered on the great empires of the Early Modern world, Domination offers new mission trees, new government reforms, new estate management and new events for several of the major powers in the game. These popular starting nations are now given new life and new balance, with greater historical depth, more promising rewards and branching mission trees so player choices can have a dramatic impact on the course of history.

The Domination DLC brings in new national mission trees and features for the following nations:

The Ottoman Empire Revised conquest tree with new rewards Expansion through the Eyalet system Some internal changes

China Different mission trees for the Han Ming and invader empires Choose between expansion and Inward Perfection Counter Eunuchs for a more stable empire

Japan Unite Japan while dealing with the Shogun and the Daimyos Choose to open the country to foreign powers or keep it isolated

Russia Free Russia from the Tatar Yoke and turn it into a great Empire. Mission Tree and Mechanics change as the game progresses Use Cossacks and Stretsy to expand the Russian Empire

Spain Expanded mission trees for Castile and Aragon New Hispanic Monarchy government mechanic New decisions about the Army and Navy to get the mighty Tercios and Spanish Armada

France Fight in the Hundred Years War Centralize France Deal with the Warrs of Religion Expand into Italy and the Holy Roman Empire Lead the Revolution

Great Britain Separate paths for either a British Empire or an Angevin Britain Deeper internal gameplay Unique features for the English parliament Changes to the English Civil War

Minor Nations Mission changes, new government mechanics for Prussia, Portugal, and Korea



Additionally, the Domination DLC includes new historical detail, special units, art, and music.

That’s all the information we have about the Europa Universalis 4 DLC and its release date. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.