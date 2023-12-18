Don't expect an Everybody Loves Raymond reboot according to Ray Romano himself.

In the age of revivals and reboots, Ray Romano is adamant that an Everybody Loves Raymond reboot isn't happening.

“They're never as good”

During an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher (via Variety), Romano called an Everybody Loves Raymond reboot “out of the question.”

“As far as a reboot, well, it's now out of the question because unfortunately the parents are gone,” Romano said, referring to Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts.

He continued by addressing the state of TV series revivals. “They're never as good,” he admitted. “We want to leave with our legacy with what it is.”

Everybody Loves Raymond was a popular sitcom that ran on CBS from 1996 until 2005. Created by Philip Rosenthal, nine seasons were produced with 210 episodes.

The show followed the life of a sports reporter, Ray Barone (Romano), and his relationship with his parents, who live across the street. Patricia Heaton played Debra, his wife, and Brad Garrett played Robert, Ray's older brother. Frank and Marie Barone were played by Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts, respectively.

As Romano noted, they would not be there for any kind of revival. Boyle and Roberts were integral to Everybody Loves Raymond's success, and it would not be the same without them.

Since Everybody Loves Raymond ended, Ray Romano has had an excellent career. He led the animated Ice Age films and its four sequels as Manny. Earlier in 2023, Romano made his directorial debut with Somewhere in Queens. He co-wrote, produced, directed, and starred in the film with Laurie Metcalf, Jacob Ward, and Sadie Stanley.