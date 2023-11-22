Marcellus Wiley, who played 10 seasons in the NFL and also served as an analyst, has been accused of raping a fellow Columbia student in 1994

Ex-NFL defensive end and former analyst for both ESPN and Fox Sports, Marcellus Wiley, has been accused of raping a fellow student at Columbia University in 1994, as reported by the New York Post.

The victim is currently an Ivy League professor. She filed a lawsuit through the New York Supreme Court. The victim said Wiley, who was a running back for the Lions, forced himself onto her after she told him she was a virgin and allegedly raped her multiple times. The victim even contemplated suicide down the road because of the horrific incident.

“[Wiley’s] actions were intentionally designed to cause plaintiff severe emotional distress or were taken with reckless disregard of the significant and/or substantial probability of causing plaintiff severe emotional distress,” the lawsuit states, via the Post.

Wiley in hot water

The victim said she and Marcellus Wiley were friends when he invited himself into her place to hang out, listen to music, and eat dinner. She immediately told Wiley that she had no interest in sexual intercourse and made it clear she was a virgin.

But, Wiley didn't listen.

“Ain’t nobody tryna have sex with no virgin! Don’t worry, I got you. Just coming to hang out while I eat. I don’t even have condoms on me,” Wiley allegedly told her while laughing, per the Post.

The documents said Wiley forced her face into the mattress and raped her. She scrambled to find her clothes and leave, but Wiley pulled her back onto the bed. The victim did report the incident to Columbia University, but the administration showed a “fondness” for Wiley and essentially looked past the assault because of his bright future in football.

Former Columbia Dean Kathleen McDermott, who passed away in 2011, accused the victim of lying about the situation and misinterpreting what really happened since she was born in Cabo Verde in Africa.

“McDermott then told the plaintiff that, in McDermott’s opinion, defendant had not actually raped plaintiff, because plaintiff was not from America and had therefore misinterpreted defendant’s conduct because “people from different cultures interpret things differently,” the lawsuit states.

Marcellus Wiley went on academic probation rather than being expelled from the school in 1995. It didn't affect his football career at the school though, going on to help Columbia dominate the Ivy League.

Wiley played 10 seasons in the NFL.