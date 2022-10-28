Fans slam Pakistan great for ‘distasteful’ Team India remarks

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is being brutally trolled on social media after he made a bold claim about the Rohit Sharma-led Team India following the Men in Green’s shock defeat to Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Perth on Thursday. After Pakistan suffered a heartbreaking 1-run loss to Zimbabwe, Shoaib Akhtar went on to slam the national team, especially Babar Azam who he dubbed a “bad captain”.

Shoaib Akhtar also ripped into Pakistan’s senior players, calling them “average” who didn’t deserve a place in the World Cup squad before launching a scathing attack on the country’s cricket board chief Ramiz Raja.

Besides blasting Babar Azam and company for their display in Perth, Shoaib Akhtar angered the Indian cricket team’s supporters, declaring that while Pakistan was on the verge of being ousted from the T20 World Cup following their twin defeats to India and Zimbabwe, the Men in Blue will also not qualify for semifinals.

“I had already told Pakistan that they will come back this week. And India will come back next week after playing in the semi-final. Voh bhi koi Tees Maar Khan nahi hai (India are also not some unbeatable side) and we are even worse,” Shoaib Akhtar said on his official YouTube channel.

However, the Rawalpindi Express’ remarks riled Indian fans who claimed that he was highly disappointed with Pakistan’s loss to Zimbabwe and was trying to find his inner peace by diverting his attention towards Rohit Sharma and company.

Sounds like a kid being salty over nothing. There's no use cursing us, mate. You're no match. https://t.co/rLExpcFfBO — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) October 28, 2022

Man looks frustrated after losing to Zimbabwe

Happens !! https://t.co/IUjZtg8xef — Sikander Raza Stan 🏏 (@CricManjit) October 28, 2022

“I don’t know why is it so hard for you guys to understand. I have said this before, and I am saying it again that with our top and middle-order, we can achieve big success. We can’t win consistently. Pakistan have a bad captain. Pakistan are out of the World Cup. Nawaz has bowled the last over in the three games we have lost,” Shoaib Akhtar added. “Babar should bat one down. Major flaw in Shaheen Shah Afridi’s fitness. Major flaw in the captaincy, and major flaws in the management. We will back you but what brand of cricket are you playing? You can’t just walk into a tournament and expect that the opposition will let you win,” the legendary Pakistan speedster mentioned. “Very very embarrassing. Really embarrassing. Keep selecting average people, average players, average team management and an average PCB and this will be the outcome. I am super disappointed and you are losing against Zimbabwe now? It will be very difficult to qualify now, you will have to depend on this team, that team. Why do you put yourself in such a position. That’s why I said it in a video two months back that you keep selecting the average people and you will keep getting the average outcome. Very disappointed,” Shoaib Akhtar said in his stinging comments against the Pakistani side on Twitter.

On the other hand, former Pakistan star fast bowler Mohammad Amir directed his attack toward PCB chief Ramiz Raja whom he held responsible for the deteriorating condition of cricket in the country.

“From day one I said poor selection ab is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it’s time to get rid of so called chairman jo PCB ka khuda bana hua hai and so called chief selector. (From day one, I said it’s a poor selection. Who will take the responsibility? I think it’s time to get rid of the so-called PCB chairman who thinks he is the god, as well as the so-called chief selector),” Amir wrote on Twitter.

A stunned Pakistan captain Babar Azam blamed his team’s poor batting for the upset loss.

“We would have taken 130 at the halfway stage. Very disappointing performance, we are not up to the mark in batting. We have good batters but both openers got out in the powerplay. When Shadab and Shan were building partnership, unfortunately Shadab got out and then back-to-back wickets that pushed us into pressure situation. First 6 overs, we haven’t used the new ball well but we finished well with the ball. We will sit out, discuss our mistakes and we will train hard and come back strong in our next game,” Babar Azam said after his team’s defeat to Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine termed his side’s victory over Pakistan “special.”