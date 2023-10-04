With nearly a quarter of the NFL season complete, clear trends are starting to emerge in fantasy football at the tight end position. Travis Kelce has yet to post a dominant game and Kyle Pitts has not rediscovered his rookie-year magic. Meanwhile a surprise duo of NFC North tight ends — Sam LaPorta and Cole Kmet — are among the top three fantasy tight ends so far.

The first bye week is also now in play, meaning four top-20 tight ends will not be playing in Week 5. As we look ahead to the week ahead we once again tackle the fantasy football outlook for the tight end position. This is Week 5 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends.

TEs to Start in Week 5

Cardinals' Zach Ertz (vs. Bengals)

For those who waited late to go after a tight end, Zach Ertz continues to provide value. Ertz is TE10 after four weeks, tallying at least eight fantasy points in three of his four contests — including 11.3 last week against a tough San Francisco 49ers defense. In Week 5, the veteran gets a more favorable matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are allowing 15.3 fantasy points/game to tight ends (fifth-most in the league). View Ertz as a top-10 fantasy option this Sunday.

Falcons' Jonnu Smith (vs. Texans)

This was supposed to be the re-breakout year for Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. Instead, it is number two tight end Jonnu Smith who leads the team in receiving yards and is second in catches. We use the “number two” descriptor lightly because Smith has played almost as many snaps (161 to 178) as his counterpart.

Kyle Pitts has been a bit unlucky, as just 12 of his 21 targets have been catchable balls, but until Pitts is able to develop some chemistry with quarterback Desmond Ridder, Jonnu Smith is the better fantasy option moving forward. Consider Smith the best tight end available on the waiver wire this week.

Jets' Tyler Conklin (vs. Broncos)

The resurgence of New York Jets QB Zach Wilson suddenly opens up a world of possibilities for Jets pass-catchers as the team faces a Denver Bronco defense that has gotten shredded on a weekly basis this year. Tyler Conklin is second on the team with 18 targets, and if there was ever a time for a breakout game — this weekend offers the perfect conditions.

TEs to Sit in Week 4

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Bears' Cole Kmet (vs. Commanders)

Week 4 was a breakout game both for the Chicago Bears offense and Cole Kmet. Justin Fields threw for a career-high 335 yards while Kmet had seven catches for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Those performances came against the worst defense in the league — the Denver Broncos.

The Bears face a Commanders defense in Week 5 that has not been much better in terms of points allowed but is the stingiest in the league against tight ends. Washington has allowed just 83 receiving yards to opposing tight ends through four games, shutting down good tight ends light Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. Look elsewhere for fantasy production this week.

49ers' George Kittle (vs. Cowboys)

Fantasy owners and 49ers fans will both mention that George Kittle (currently TE13) got off to a similarly slow start last year before recording 11 touchdowns in 11 games. That breakout could very well still be coming, but will it be against a Dallas Cowboys defense leading the league in scoring defense (10.8 PPG) and allowing just 148 net passing yards per game?

Kittle had just one catch for nine yards against the Arizona Cardinals; don't expect much more against the Cowboys in Week 5.

Patriots' Hunter Henry (vs. Saints)

Even in all the ineptitude of the New England Patriots offense on Sunday, Hunter Henry still managed four catches for 51 yards, giving him a respectable 9.1 fantasy points. Henry is surprisingly TE6 through Week 4, but with so little upside in the Patriots offense at the moment, keep Henry on the bench on Week 5 against a New Orleans Saints defense allowing just 6.6 fantasy football points per game to tight ends.