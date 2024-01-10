The FAU Owls look to rebound from being upset last time out as we continue our College Basketball odds series with an FAU-Tulane prediction and pick.

The FAU Owls look to rebound from being upset last time out, as they face the Tulane Green Wave. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an FAU-Tulane prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

FAU enters the game at 11-4 but has been victim to some upsets this year. They started 2-0 before being upset by Bryant. They would then win five more, including a win over a ranked Texas A&M, before a loss to Illinois. FAU would then win three more, including beating fourth-ranked Arizona, but then fall for Florida Gulf Coast. Last time out, it was another upset. They would face Charlotte, and go into the game as eight-point favorites. FAU was down almost the entire game but would tie it up with 6:29 left in the second half. Still, it was back and forth going down the stretch and Charlotte would come away with a 70-68 victory.

Meanwhile, Tulane is also 10-4 on the year. This will be one of their biggest games of the year thus far. They have not played a ranked them yet, and Tulane has the 295th ranked strength of schedule according to KenPom. Tulane has also played just two teams from power conferences. The first was an 84-81 win over Cal, but the second was a 106-76 loss to Mississippi State. In conference play, they are 1-1, with a win over Rice, but a loss last time out to North Texas.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: FAU-Tulane Odds

FAU: -7.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -285

Tulane: +7.5 (-120)

Moneyline: 230

Over: 162.5 (-110)

Under: 162.5 (-110)

How to Watch FAU vs. Tulane

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why FAU Will Cover The Spread

FAU is 22nd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency ratings so far this year. They sit 13th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 59th in adjusted defensive efficiency. FAU is 28th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 19th in effective field goal percentage this year. Johnell Davis comes into the game leading the way in points this year. He has 16.8 points per game this year to lead the way. Meanwhile, Vladislav Goldin is shooting great this year. He comes in averaging 14.1 points per game this year, while he is shooting 71.7 percent from the field this year. Rounding out the top scorers is Alijah Marin, who is coming in with 12.7 points per game.

The rebounding game has not been great for FAU. They are 112th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. Johnell Davis and Vladislav Goldin lead the way here as well. Goldin leads the team with 6.9 rebounds per game this year, while Davis comes in with 6.7 rebounds per game on the year. Beyond that, others have struggled. Alijah Martin is third on the team with just 4.8 rebounds per game, while other starters are below four rebounds per game.

FAU sits 115th in points allowed per game this year. Davis and Martin are the leaders here too. Davis comes in with 1.9 steals per game this year, while Martin has 1.7. GHoldin also comes in with 1.4 blocks per gamer this year.

Why Tulane Will Cover The Spread

Tulane is 110th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 58th on the offensive side of things while sitting 204th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Tulane sits seventh in the nation in points per game this year. They are tenth in effective field goal percentage as well. Kevin Cross leads the way shooting. He is shooting 57 percent from the field this year while scoring 16.2 points per game this year. Cross also is moving the ball well this year. He is averaging 5.0 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, Tulane has five players averaging over 12.0 points per game, with four of them shooting over 50 percent from the field.

Kolby King comes in with 15.1 points per game while shooting 54.2 percent from the field. Sion James is coming in with 14.4 points per game this year. He is shooting great from three as well, with 43.2 percent shooting from three this year. Meanwhile, Jaylen Forbes, and Collin Holloway both come in with over 12 points per game. Forbes has 14.2 points per game while Holloway comes in with 12.9 points per game.

Tulane is not a solid rebounding team, sitting 289th in rebounds per game this year. Kevin Cross is the leader here this year. He comes in with 7.8 rebounds per game on the season but has struggled on the offensive glass. Cross has less than one offensive rebound per game. Kolby King leads in offensive rebounding but is just over one per game while having 4.9 total rebounds per game overall.

Tulane has struggled on defense. They are 312th in points allowed per game this year while sitting 207th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Kolby King has been solid on defense this year though. He comes into the game with 2.1 steals per game, and he is also just turning it over 1.1 times per game.

Final FAU-Tulane Prediction & Pick

Tulane is 14th in the nation in adjusted Tempo rate according to KenPom. Florida Atlantic is 201st in the nation. If Tulane can push the pace, this may be good for them. They are not as effecient on offense as FAU, but they do score well. They are a solid shooting team, and can also score from deep. Still, they are facing an FAU defense that is solid. They are one of the more effecient defenses in the nation. This is setting up to be a tight game overall. FAU has failed to cover in each of their last three games, and this could be another situation in which they do so again.

Final FAU-Tulane Prediction & Pick: Tulane +7.5 (-120)