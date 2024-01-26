Alijah Martin is a starting guard for FAU basketball. Let's look at how Alijah Martin is eyeing an NBA future.

Alijah Martin was integral to FAU basketball's Cinderella run at last season's March Madness. This season, Martin is playing a bigger role in the rotation. He started 17 of 20 games so far, which almost matches his total from last season. He averages 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

The junior started all 33 games for the Owls in 2021-22, but after seeing a change in his minutes last season, he knew he had to improve in the offseason. Alijah Martin is now eyeing an NBA future by focusing on better dynamic training methods, and a healthier lifestyle.

Alijah Martin's new mindset

Martin's mindset when heading into a workout is to get 1% better every time. He regularly works on lift shots, drift shots, and finding spots to shoot over a defender. He is motivated by last season's tournament run, calling it “magical” and a “blessing.” Martin wants to make FAU a household name before he leaves to embark on a professional career. His goal for the New Year is to grow as a player and a person, and he wants to win more championships as he became addicted to the feeling from last season. He is choosing to live healthier and fully commit to the FAU program.

