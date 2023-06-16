FIFA 23's Ultimate Team mode got some additions today in the form of Shapeshifters. According to their website, Shapeshifters “reaches back through history to reimagine the playing styles of iconic footballers across The World’s Game”.

Some of the cards include Twin Upgrades. Additionally, Premium Chemistry is returning to FUT. Player Items with Premium Chemistry will have the same chemistry qualities as Heroes, in addition to a Club Link. Here are the release dates for each team:

Team I – June 16th Mini release June 18th

Team II – June 23rd

Team III – June 30th

Shapeshifters themed content will also be available across objectives, Squad Building Challenges, and more.

Shapeshifters Team I

Below are the players who made the cut for Shapeshifters Team I:

LW Pelé (99) PAC: 96 SHO: 97 PAS: 94 DRI: 99 DEF: 61 PHY: 78

CAM Van Persie (96) PAC: 93 SHO: 96 PAS: 98 DRI: 94 DEF: 75 PHY: 89

RW Van Persie (96) PAC: 98 SHO: 95 PAS: 88 DRI: 98 DEF: 51 PHY: 78

CM Sócrates (95) PAC: 91 SHO: 87 PAS: 96 DRI: 95 DEF: 93 PHY: 94

ST Rijkaard PAC: 93 SHO: 96 PAS: 88 DRI: 92 DEF: 71 PHY: 94

LB Fernando Hierro (92) PAC: 92 SHO: 70 PAS: 91 DRI: 94 DEF: 89 PHY: 90

RB Fernando Hierro (92) PAC: 92 SHO: 70 PAS: 91 DRI: 94 DEF: 89 PHY: 90

CB Becker (94) PAC: 91 SHO: 70 PAS: 77 DRI: 80 DEF: 94 PHY: 93

LB Toko Ekambi (92) PAC: 97 SHO: 80 PAS: 87 DRI: 92 DEF: 90 PHY: 93

CDM Van Dijk (98) PAC: 92 SHO: 80 PAS: 90 DRI: 91 DEF: 98 PHY: 96

LW Bruno Fernandez (97) PAC: 96 SHO: 93 PAS: 95 DRI: 99 DEF: 75 PHY: 84

ST Rüdiger (96) PAC: 98 SHO: 95 PAS: 86 DRI: 92 DEF: 65 PHY: 94

CM Depay (96) PAC: 91 SHO: 88 PAS: 97 DRI: 95 DEF: 91 PHY: 93

ST Mahrez (95) PAC: 95 SHO: 97 PAS: 91 DRI: 95 DEF: 45 PHY: 77

CAM Álvarez (91) PAC: 92 SHO: 93 PAS: 90 DRI: 91 DEF: 62 PHY: 90



A whole new dimension of footballers 🟢💗#Shapeshifters return to #FUT with:

– Remixed ICON & Twin (♊︎) ICONs

– Premium Chemistry for select Special Player Items 👑

Shapeshifters I FAQ

There was also an FAQ Page included on the website, which answered some basic questions.

Shapeshift players with twin upgrades will have a unique symbol above their overall.

Shapeshift players with Premium chemistries will have crowns on top of their items Premium Chemistry works similarly to Heroes, in addition to a club link. They will receive Full Chemistry when in their designated position and give two League links, as opposed to just one.



That about wraps it up for the release of Shapeshifters I. However, EA Sports has yet to offer compensation to players over repeating issues with FUT packs. So we recommend you refrain from buying any new packs until EA sports can resolve all the issues surrounding FUT. Additionally, EA Sports FC is just a few of short months away.

