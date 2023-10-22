The Calgary Flames wrap up their road trip with a visit to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Red Wings. This game will continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Red Wings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Flames are 2-2-1 to start the season, but it is never easy to win on a long road trip. 10 different skaters have scored a goal for the Flames this season. Four different skaters have two goals. Elias Lindholm, and Noah Hanifin lead the team with four assists this season. Lindholm is one of the players with two goals, so he leads the team in points, as well. The Goaltenders have been okay this season. They are giving up 3.20 goals per game, and have a save percentage of .902.

The Red Wings are off to a very hot start. They are 4-1-0, and are looking very good as the season gets going. Their one loss was the first game of the season against the New Jersey Devils. Alex DeBrincat leads the team with five goals. He has two multi-goal games to begin this season. Dylan Larkin has been dishing the puck as well as anyone in the NHL. He has seven assists, giving him nine total points, and both lead the team. Detroit allows less than three goals per game, so their goaltenders do a good job.

Jacob Markstrom is expecred to start in net for the Flames. James Reimer will be in goal for the Red Wings.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Red Wings Odds

Calgary Flames: -1.5 (+158)

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-192)

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

How to Watch Flames vs. Red Wings

Time: 5 PM ET/2 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet+, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Flames Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Flames do a good job in the defensive zone. They allow 3.20 goals per game, and they kill 94.1 percent of power plays. The Flames do a great job when short handed. Along with their ability to kill the powerplay, they have also scored two goals while being a man down. The Flames stay out of the box for the most part, so it will not be a big problem, but the Red Wings are the best team on the powerplay. Detroit has scored nine powerplay goals already this season. The Flames need to stay tough on the powerplay, and shut down the Red Wings attack.

Markstrom has been pretty good this game. He has allowed just 2.75 goals per game, and a save percentage of .905. The Red Wings can score, so he needs to be at his best in this game. The veteran goaltender has a tough task ahead of him, but if he can keep the Red Wings to three goals or less, the Flames will cover the spread. The Flames will need to play aggressively in the defensive zone, but Markstrom has to stay strong in net.

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, Detroit is very good on the powerplay. They are a very good offensive team in general this season. They average 4.80 goals per game, and they have scored at least three goals in every game this season. In their wins, Detroit has scored at least four goals in all of them, and six goals twice. That type of scoring makes it a lot easier to win the game, and cover the spread. If they can keep having a similar output offensively, the Red Wings will cover the spread.

Final Flames-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a tough game. However, the Red Wings are playing very good. The Flames are somehow the favorite to win this game, and I think that is a mistake. I am going to take the Red Wings to cover the spread.

Final Flames-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Red Wings +1.5 (-192), Over 6.5 (-122)