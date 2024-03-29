The Florida Atlantic basketball team is in a unique position heading into the 2024-2025 offseason with new coach John Jakus at the controls of the Owls' ship and a talented roster expected back next season. The Owls made the NCAA Tournament this past season and Jakus is now tasked with keeping as much of the team's roster as possible, depending on his choice of players.
Jakus helped to mold four NBA players during his time as an associate coach with the Baylor Bears.
On Friday, Jakus' comments to Owls players were revealed by AP basketball writer Tim Reynolds. Chief among them is Johnell Davis, the junior from Gary, Indiana who averaged more than 18 points last season. Davis is a junior heading into next season and figures to be the number one player for Davis would like to persuade this offseason.
Jakus to FAU Owls: ‘Give It a Chance'
Jakus' message was succinct and direct to his players as he addressed them following Dusty May's departure. He asked them to give his program a chance before potentially deciding to transfer some places else for next season. News could come fast and furious if recent news of Jakus' plans is correct. Jakus' time at Baylor has been well-chronicled.
He had the opportunity to learn from and develop a national title winning program and now he must sell the current Florida Atlantic basketball roster on his team's potential to prevent them from leaving for what they may see as greener pastures, whether with a major, mid-major, low-major program.
John Jakus' message to FAU players: "Give me a chance. If you leave here, you might find something better. But I doubt it."
He asked them to give him until Monday — and notes that nobody is in the portal yet.
He is crushing this news conference. Just crushing it.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 29, 2024
Florida Atlantic Basketball Prospects for 2024-2025
Jakus appears to have the coaching chops to take the Owls far in the American Athletic Conference next season with Dusty May now in Ann Arbor, MI. The makeup of the roster could be the #1 determining factor in whether the team will compete for championships and NCAA Tournament appearances for the foreseeable future. Johnell Davis' return could be the biggest coup for Jakus, if he decides to stay.
Aside from Davis, 7-foot-1 Russian center Vladislav Goldin's return could be a big factor. Vlaidslav Goldin averaged almost 16 points per game last season along with nearly 7 rebounds on better than 67 percent shooting from all area of the court last season total. Goldin has junior eligibility and could be a building block for Jakus next season if he decides to stay in Boca Raton.