Join us for our College Basketball odds series where our Florida State-Miami prediction and pick will be made.

One of the great rivalries in college sports will be underway as the Florida State Seminoles take on the Miami Hurricanes for bragging rights of the Sunshine State. Join us for our College Basketball odds series where our Florida State-Miami prediction and pick will be made.

Fresh off of a 67-58 win over Notre Dame to push their winning streak to four games overall, the Seminoles are attempting to keep their March Madness bid alive at 10-6 (4-1). Clearly, the importance of finding ways to win will be critical from here on out. Does Florida State have what it takes to slowly but surely get back in the ACC Conference chase?

No longer finding themselves ranked within the AP Top 25, Miami at least was able to snap a two-game winning streak with a 75-71 victory on the road versus Virginia Tech. As it stands, last year's Final Four attendees are 12-4 with a 3-2 mark in conference play. With plenty of basketball to still be played, the Hurricanes aren't out of the fight whatsoever.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Florida State-Miami Odds

Florida State: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +255

Miami: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 156.5 (-110)

Under: 156.5 (-110)

How to Watch Florida State vs. Miami

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread

Backed by their extreme length and knack ton dominating in the rebounding department, the Florida State Seminoles are a physical team that isn't afraid to impose their will. Unquestionably, Florida State's livelihood comes in the form of second-chance opportunities and tends to overwhelm the opposition with their balanced scoring attack among their five starters. In fact, a majority of this roster has the ability to get to a spot and get good looks more often than not. Alas, the name of this game will be FSU's shot selection. By earning themselves high-percentage shot attempts at a frequent rate, there's no doubt that the Seminoles offense can thrive against a Hurricanes defense that has given up at least 80 points in two of their prior three games combined.

One reason why FSU may come out on top in this one is the fact that when both the Seminoles and Hurricanes split their regular season meetings a year ago, it was the road team that won each time. Thus far, Florida State has only gone 1-2 overall in true road contests, but if this series will continue upon that trend from a year ago, then it may be the Seminoles who end up in fairly good shape.

Most importantly, the Seminoles are pests on the defensive end of the floor as they are forcing their opponents to 15.6 turnovers on a nightly basis. If they can enforce this formula in strict fashion, then the ‘Canes will be in deep trouble.

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread

It wasn't long ago when Miami held a top-25 ranking earlier in the season. Although it appears bleak that Miami will be ranked nationally anytime soon, they are still a solid group that is still finding their footing as the season marches on. Remember, this is a team that boasts experience from last year's Final Four team combined with a multitude of talent in many positions out on the hardwood.

For starters, the best chance that Miami has at downing their in-state rivals at home will be in the form of their small forward in Matthew Cleveland. Having spent the first two years of his college basketball career as a Seminole in Tallahassee, there is reason to believe that Cleveland has had this game circled on his calendar for a long time. Unless the nerves get the best of him, expect the 6'7″ forward to come out with his hair fire starting with the opening tip. Most recently, it was Cleveland who is also the team's second-leading scorer that led all players with 21 points in the win over Virginia Tech.

Furthermore, it should be expected that the Hurricanes will be playing in full-blown desperation mode after a couple of surprising losses in conference play. If Miami wants to make a return to the cream of the crop of the ACC, then this rivalry showdown may be a must-win.

Final Florida State-Miami Prediction & Pick

It doesn't get much better than this in the wild world of sports! Rivalries are what make college sports specifically extremely special. Ladies and gentlemen, this matchup will be a nail-biter to the very end, and while Miami may be favored to ultimately put this one in the win column, don't be surprised if Florida State's athleticism and recent winning ways are enough to cover the spread.

Final Florida State-Miami Prediction & Pick: Florida State +7.5 (-110)