The Florida Gators take on the Missouri Tigers. Check out our college football odds series for our Florida Missouri prediction and pick. Find how to watch Florida Missouri.

The Florida Gators are in real trouble. Head coach Billy Napier has not made the grade in two seasons on the job in Gainesville. Florida is in danger of missing a bowl game one year after finishing with a losing record (6-7). Florida is 5-5 through 10 games and has Florida State on the schedule next week. Florida State is unbeaten and will be fully expected to beat Florida. If the Gators want to make a bowl game, this clash against Missouri is likely the game they will need to win. Falling short of a bowl bid in Year 2 is not what Napier or any Florida football fan had in mind, but it's where the Gators stand as they prepare to play a very good Missouri team.

Florida has a strong 2024 recruiting class coming in, which is probably going to be enough to save Napier's job. However, if things get really ugly in these last two games versus Mizzou and Florida State, Napier might not get to coach the Gators in 2024. At the very least, Florida needs a credible showing in these final games to convey the impression that Napier will be able to significantly raise the program's ceiling with added talent next year.

Missouri has been a very pleasant surprise in 2023. At 8-2, the Tigers have a chance to win 10 regular-season games and then 11 with a bowl victory. Coach Eli Drinkwitz has done a tremendous job with this roster, elevating the Tigers into second place in the SEC East and giving Mizzou an outside chance at a New Year's Six bowl bid. Mizzou just pounded Tennessee to rise in the standings. The Tigers continue to play a physical brand of football, evolving in ways other SEC East teams — including Florida — have not been able to do this year.

Here are the Florida-Missouri College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Florida-Missouri Odds

Florida Gators: +10.5 (-104)

Missouri Tigers: -10.5 (-118)

Over: 57.5 (-106)

Under: 57.5 (-114)

How To Watch Florida vs Missouri

Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Why Florida Could Cover the Spread

The Gators are a desperate team. They know what's at stake here. They desperately want to make a bowl game and avoid sitting home for the holidays. The Florida State game is a big deal for the Gators, but they also know that game will be extremely hard to win. UF knows this is the game it needs to get in order to punch the ticket to a bowl. You are likely to see Florida play hard and physically, matching Missouri in the trenches. If Florida can do that, it might not win, but it will certainly keep the game close and cover the double-digit spread. Playing desperate football will lift Florida's level of play and will help the Gators stay close enough to cover.

Why Missouri Could Cover the Spread

The Florida Gators are just not good. Their defense regularly gets lit up, and their offense is inconsistent. They don't have the talent to compete with really good teams. Georgia blew them out. LSU blew them out. An 8-2 Mizzou squad is very good and physical, and Florida is not going to hold up in the trenches. This will get ugly.

Final Florida-Missouri Prediction & Pick

The Gators are desperate, but Missouri is a much, much better team, playing at home. You could stay away from this game, but you could also simply go with Mizzou, a clearly better team. Your choice.



Final Florida-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Missouri -10.5