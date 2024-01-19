Some more SEC play will be in the works on Saturday as the Florida Gators head to Mizzou Arena to take on the Missouri Tigers. Join us for our college basketball odds series, where our Florida-Missouri prediction and pick will be unveiled for all to see.

Fresh off of being on the wrong side of an 85-66 blowout loss, the Gators are in desperate need to make a return to the win column to keep their March Madness hopes alive. Losers in three of their last four games overall, Florida is 11-6 overall and 1-3 in conference play.

On the other side of things, the Missouri Tigers enter play struggling to say the least, and are coming off four-consecutive losses including being beaten 93-75 by Alabama. Now sitting a game under the .500 mark including 0-4 in SEC play, Missouri's season is going off the rails fast. Alas, this should be considered a must-win game for the Tigers.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Florida-Missouri Odds

Florida: -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -156

Missouri: +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 160.5 (-110)

Under: 160.5 (-110)

How to Watch Florida vs. Missouri

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

If there is one thing that the Florida Gators excel at doing, it is the fact that they can rebound better than any opponent they come across. In fact, the Gators happen to be the top rebounding team in the nation as they average an unfathomable 44.6 rebounds per game. Whether it's cleaning up the class on the defensive end or giving themselves second-chance opportunities offensively, it is obvious that Florida can punch their ticket to a spread-covering win by dominating Missouri in this statistical category.

Furthermore, the Gators are a fast-paced squad that loves to move up and down the court at a feverish rate. Believe it or not, but Florida puts up a whopping 66.5 shots per game as they possess the ability to put up points in a hurry. As a whole, UF averages a hefty 85.2 points per game but has yet to score at least 70 points in their last two games resulting in losses. With that being said, be on the lookout for leading scorer Walter Clayton Jr. who is averaging 15.9 points per game and is due for another dynamic performance in the scoring column.

Encouragingly enough, Missouri's defense has been a weak spot for the Tigers all year long. Without a doubt, the matchups of this game could very well fall in the favor of Florida if the Gators can knock down open shots and make the extra pass to receive high-percentage looks.

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread/Win

Unquestionably, this Missouri squad is going to need every ounce of energy from the expected raucous home crowd at Mizzou Area. Not only will a fierce home-court advantage be one reason why the Tigers could find themselves winning their first SEC game of the season, but Missouri's saving grace could come in the form of guard Nick Honor who was finally able to break out of a prolonged shooting slump. After shooting less than 45% in nine consecutive games, it was Honor who popped off for 18 points on 44% shooting from three. While it remains to be seen if this outing was an outlier, guys like Honor are going to need to step up in a big way to take down the Gators. All together, Missouri is scoring an average of 75 points per game and are dishing out 13.6 assists per contest as well.

As previously mentioned, the Tigers have more holes on their defense than Swiss Cheese, but they at least have a knack for recording steals and blocks. Bafflingly enough, they rank within the top 50 of the nation in these two statistics. While Missouri has surrendered 90 points to the opposition in two of their last three games played and certainly needs to stop the bleeding on that end of the floor in a big way, a possible solution could be in the form of creating turnovers and contesting a majority of Florida's shots.

At the end of the day, Missouri has to shoot lights out in order to keep pace with Florida. Be on the lookout for leading scorer Sean East II to lead the Tigers offensively in an attempt to sink the Gators.

Final Florida-Missouri Prediction & Pick

Even though Missouri is the home team in this one, it is hard to put any faith in them based on how they've played lately. Although Florida has endured their fair share of struggles as well, they are the more talented team and should hit enough shots to eliminate Missouri's chances of winning.

Final Florida-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Florida -3.5 (-105)