It is a Tuesday night SEC battle as Florida visits Tennessee. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida-Tennessee prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Tennessee comes into the game sitting at 12-4 on the year and ranked fifth in the nation. After opening 4-0, and then a three-game losing streak with losses to Purdue, Kansas, and North Carolina, Tennessee has been solid. They won eight straight after that, but that would be broken by Mississippi State. Tennessee led most of that game but would fall late into the game. Last time out, they faced Georgia. Tennessee would hold a 14-point lead in the first half, but be up just five at the half. Georgia would take the lead in the second, but Tennessee remained steadfast, making them come back and winning 85-79.

Meanwhile, Florida comes in at 11-5 on the year. After opening the year 10-3, they have had some struggles in SEC play. First, it was a two-point loss to Kentucky. In that game, Florida led at the half, but the second half would be back and forth Florida could never retake the late lead. The next game was an 18-point loss to Ole Miss, but they rebounded last time out, winning by 22 over Arkansas.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Florida-Tennessee Odds

Florida: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +365

Tennessee: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -480

Over: 159.5 (-115)

Under: 159.5 (-105

How to Watch Florida vs. Tennessee

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread

Florida is sitting 40th in KenPom adjusted efficiency ranking this year. They are ranked 25th in adjusted offensive efficiency but sit 80th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Florida sits seventh in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting fourth in field goal attempts per game. Walter Clayton Jr. comes in leading the way on offense. He is scoring 45.2 percent from the field this year, scoring 15.9 points per game this year. He also comes in with 3.1 assists per game this year. Joining him in running the offense is Zyon Pullin. He comes in with 15.2 points per game this year, while also having five assists per game. Rounding out the top scorers is Tyrese Samuel. He has been hard from the field, shooting 62.8 percent this year, while scoring 13.6 points per game on the year.

Florida is the best in rebounds per game in the nation this year. Samuel leads the way in rebounding this way. He comes in sitting with 8.4 rebounds per game this year. Micah Handlogten comes in with 7.6 rebounds per game, sitting second on the team. Also, Alex Condon comes in with 7.3 rebounds per game this year.

Florida Sits 255th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Tyrese Samuel comes in with 1.5 steals per game and has .9 blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, Riley Kugel comes in with 1.3 steals per game, while Walter Clayton Jr. comes in with 1.2 steals per game.

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread

Tennessee comes in ranked eighth in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are ranked 20th in adjusted offensive efficacy and third in adjusted defensive efficiency. Tennessee ranks 57th in the nation in points per game this year but sits 12 in assists-to-made field goal ratio and 25th in assist-to-turnover ratio. Dalton Knecht comes in leading the offense this year. He comes in with 17.2 points per game this year while shooting 47.7 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, Jonas Aidoo comes in with 11.2 points per game and is shooting great this year. He is shooting 52.1 percent from the field this year. Tennessee also has Zakai Zeigler, who comes in with 10.5 points per game but leads the team with 5.1 assists per game this year.

Tennessee has been solid on the glass, sitting 35th in the nation in rebounding. They are top 50 in the nation in offensive rebounding and defensive rebounding. Jonas Aidoo leads the way here. He comes in with 7.4 rebounds per game this year. Further, Josiah-Jordan James comes in with 6.9 rebounds per game, while also assing 10.1 points per game of his own.

Tennessee is 45th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting sixth in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Zackai Zeigler comes in with 1.6 steals per game this year, while James comes in with 1.3 steals per game. Tennesssee has 7.9 steals per game, while just turning over the ball 11.2 times per game before.

Final Florida-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

This should be an entertaining game. Florida has a great offense but it is not as efficient. It relies on a high volume of shots playing at one of the fastest tempos in the nation. Tennessee still plays quickly, but not nearly as quickly as Florida. Meanwhile, Florida has more rebounds this year, but they also give up more, a symptom of their fast pace of play. Still, in rebound percentage, Florida is better. The major difference here is the defense. Tennessee has a solid defense, while Florida is one of the worst in the nation. That will be the difference in this game. Tennessee will come away with a win in this one.

Final Florida-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -9.5 (-110)