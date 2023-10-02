A big highlight of the Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo bill was Floyd Mayweather going all out to support Curmel Moton in his undercard battle. Money had the attention and spotlight after the fight. But, some questions did not sit well with him. In particular, when he was asked about being the arguable GOAT of boxing. Michael Benson of talkSPORT, in a video of the postgame conference, disclosed how Mayweather reacted.

Curmel Moton was asked about how he was backed by one of the ‘arguable' greatest boxers of all time after the Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo fight. Floyd Mayweather butted in, “What are we rating on? In the least amount of fights, I did not need 70 fights or 150 fights, 300 fights. Did I or did I not beat the most world champions?”

“Who made the most money and who was the most accurate fighter of all time? So, it's basically saying that…?” Mayweather said as he made the reporter answer that he was the greatest boxer of all time.

T-Mobile Arena was stunned after the heated exchange. Even Moton could not chime in when his mentor got irked by the question.

These questions raised a lot of eyebrows within the post-game presser. It seemed like Money was skipping individuals like Muhammad Ali, Manny Pacquiao, Mike Tyson, and all these other great boxers. Overall, media members may be wary of asking Mayweather these questions in the future. It is also obvious that he will stick around for a long while as Moton progresses in the ranks of professional boxing.