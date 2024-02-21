Will there be a Mayweather vs. Pacquiao Part Two?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has had a tremendous boxing career. Most remember his thrilling fight against Manny Pacquiao in May 2015. Well, there could be another Mayweather-Pacquiao Rizin Fighting Federation event. Moreover, Mayweather addressed the rumors on an Apple podcast.

Floyd Mayweather gives thoughts on Manny Pacquiao rematch

Mayweather left the potential rematch up in the air with some cloudy comments after Pacquiao suggested the two fight in a Rizin event:

“When Manny Pacquiao spoke about that, he shouldn't have because there's a time and place for everything. I'm not going to say he's right and I'm not going to say he's wrong you know,” Mayweather said on The Pivot Podcast.

The renowned boxing champion continued, “It's so crazy when he spoke about it, I could've easily came out and said ‘yeah, you spoke about it, I didn't have to say nothing…just by you saying me name they gave me a check for $4 million.'”

Mayweather is insinuating he would get a very large paycheck by participating in a rematch with Pacquiao. However, he was not clear on whether or not he wanted to make it happen.

The last time the two boxers faced off, Mayweather bested Pacqauio in a 12-round ‘Fight of the Century.' The fight was one of the major highlights of Mayweather's impressive 50-0 career.

Of course, Pacquiao's career has been no joke either. The 45-year-old boasts a 62-8-0 record and looks to stay recreationally active. He is scheduled to face Buakaw Banchamek in an exhibition match on April 20th, 2024.

All in all, it will be interesting to see if Pacquiao and his storied rival Floyd Mayweather meet in the ring again amid rumors.