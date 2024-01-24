The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Detroit Red Wings as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Philadelphia Flyers are on the road to take on the Detroit Red Wings for the final time this regular season. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Red Wings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Flyers are 25-17-6 this season, and they are on a three-game losing streak. Philadelphia has played two games against Detroit already this season, and they are 1-1 in those games. In those games, the Flyers have had seven different players score a goal. Five different skaters have also recorded two assists in the two games. They have also allowed just six goals in those two games. However, all those goals came in one game.

the Red Wings are 24-18-5 this year, and they have won three of their last five games. In the two games against the Flyers, Patrick Kane has scored twice. Four other skaters have recorded a goal, as well. Alex DeBrincat recorded three assists in their win over the Flyers back in December. Kane will be out for this game as he deals with an injury while J.T. Compher deals with an illness.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Red Wings Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +114

Detroit Red Wings: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -137

Over: 6.5 (-115)

Under: 6.5 (-105)

How to Watch Flyers vs. Red Wings

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Flyers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Flyers will have to play well in the defensive zone in this game. Their one loss against the Red Wings came when they broke down on defense and allowed six goals, plus the shootout. That is not the usual game for Philadelphia, though. The Flyers allow less than three goals per game this season. In fact, the Flyers allow the ninth-fewest goals per game. If the Flyers can have a good game in net, and protecting the net, they will win this game on the road.

The Flyers have gotten all of their wins they have allowed three goals or less this season. Philadelphia is 25-5-3 when allowing at most 3 goals this season. The Red Wings are going to score a few goals, and that should be expected. However, if the Flyers can keep them from scoring more than three goals, they will be able to cover this spread, or win the game.

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread/Win

Detroit was shut out once against the Flyers this season, and that should not be expected in this game. Detroit scores the fifth-most goals per game this season, so they are able to find the back of the net quite a bit. When the Red Wings score more than three goals on the year, they have a record of 20-1-3. It would not be surprising to see the Red Wings score more than three goals in this game. If they can do that, they will win this game.

Final Flyers-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The Flyers and Red Wings are bound to play in another good game in this one. I am going to take the Red Wings to win this game at home, though. I think their scoring will outshine the Flyers' defensive play.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Flyers-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Red Wings ML (-137)