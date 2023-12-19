It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

If you had told the average NHL fan that we'd be nearing 2024 and the Philadelphia Flyers would be in a playoff spot while the New Jersey Devils were not, they would have said you were crazy. That is the situation we find ourselves in as the Philadelphia Flyers visit the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Devils prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Flyers have a season-high eight-game point streak as they head to New Jersey. The Flyers are locked in a battle with the New York Islanders for second in the Metropolitan division, but it's a tight race as the Devils sit just three points out but four places behind. A loss for the Flyers tonight would tighten the race even more, bringing the Capitals, Hurricanes, Islanders, and Devils all within striking distance of the second-place spot. The only teams not in the race for second are the New Jersey Devils, who sit six points up, and the Columbus Blue Jackets, who sit 12 points clear in last place. The Flyers are 12-3-2 in their past 17 games, led by the play of Carter Hart and Samuel Ersson. Ersson is 7-1-1 with a 1.84 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage in his last nine starts.

The Devils are rounding back into form, boasting an 8-3-0 record in their last 11 games. They had a 2-7-0 run in November before this streak. The Devils' inconsistencies are due to a lack of goaltending help. Their offense is clicking on all cylinders, but their goalies combine for a 3.55 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. The Devils recent results are a perfect example of their up-and-down play. They beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Saturday but allowed the Anaheim Ducks to get just their second win in 14 games on Sunday in a 5-1 loss.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Devils Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-170) ML (+140)

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+140) ML (-170)

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Flyers vs. Devils

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: MSG

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Flyers Will Cover The Spread/Win

It's hard to believe, but the Flyers are the more consistent team of the two. They have points in 14 of their last 17 games and climbed to second in the Metropolitan division. It has been due to their goaltending tandem of Samuel Ersson and Carter Hart. In the early part of the season, Hart was doing well, and Ersson gave other teams a break. Hart has a 9-6-1 record, with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage, but missed the last four games with an illness. Philadelphia's success has been due to Ersson stepping up enormously in Hart's absence. Ersson is 7-1-1 with a 1.84 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage.

As the old saying goes, defense wins championships. This may not be a playoff game, but it has significant implications in the Metropolitan Division race. A Devils win will get them two points back, but a Flyers win will help them widen the gap for second place. The Flyers' defense and goaltending are far and away the better group here, with either Ersson or Hart able to shut down the Devils' offense. The Flyers offense is average, but any team can have a good night against a Devils goaltending tandem with a 3.55 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage combined.

Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread/Win

Overall, the Devils defense has struggled this season. However, they have allowed three or fewer goals in their last four wins. There was a reason to believe that the Devils' defense was starting to figure it out. The Devils won five of six games and were beginning to climb back up the Metropolitan Division. Sunday night's game against the Ducks was a perfect opportunity to win their sixth in seven games, but they fell apart in an all too familiar trend. The game was scoreless after one period, but Akira Schmid allowed four goals over the final two. He stopped 23 of 27 shots.

Final Flyers-Devils Prediction & Pick

The New Jersey Devils have been too inconsistent to bet confidently. When you think they will make a run and climb up the Metropolitan Division, they fall back down. The Flyers goaltending has a massive edge here, which means there is plenty of value in taking the Flyers as an underdog. The Flyers won't be able to win this game 1-0 like they did against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, but they have shown the ability to outscore good teams recently. A 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche last week was one of the most impressive wins of their season. The Devils have beaten the Flyers in Philadelphia this season, so expect the Flyers to be determined to return the favor on Tuesday night.

Final Flyers-Devils Prediction & Pick: Flyers ML (+140)