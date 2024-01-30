Johanna Faries, who previously worked with the NFL and Call of Duty, is the new President of Blizzard Entertainment.

Following the end of the infamous Bobby Kotick's reign over Activision Blizzard, and the unexpected departure of Mike Ybarra as part of the recent mass layoffs in Microsoft, Blizzard Entertainment has named Johanna Faries as its new President.

In the publicized email that Faries sent to Blizzard employees, she stated that “Activision, Blizzard, and King are decidedly different companies with distinct games, cultures, and communities… I’ve discussed this with the Blizzard leadership team and I’m walking into this role with sensitivity to those dynamics, and deep respect for Blizzard, as we begin to explore taking our universes to even higher heights.”

A big proportion of Faries' resume is comprised of various roles working for the NFL, with executive-level roles as Vice President for Marketing Strategy & Development and Club Business Development. She spent over a decade in the league before moving on to work on Call of Duty Esports and eventually, as General Manager for the entire Call of Duty franchise.

Faries alluded to her work experience in her email to Blizzard employees. “It is important to note that Call of Duty’s way of waking up in the morning to deliver for players can often differ from the stunning games in Blizzard’s realm: each with different gameplay experiences, communities that surround them, and requisite models of success.”

Through the email, Faries let the employees know about her commitment to Blizzard and its success before moving on to let them know about her personal interests: raising her two sons, yoga, and Diablo IV.

“I remain inspired by Blizzard’s iconic legacy, and the transformative role gaming has played in my life and in the lives of others. I cannot wait to get going – to listen, to learn, to empower, and to collaborate with all of you on our bold and bright future together. Together, may we forge many legendary days ahead,” Johanna Faries closed out the email.

Johanna Faries officially takes over as Blizzard Entertainment's President on February 5, 2024.